(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Penza Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks, Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B' and
its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' with a Stable
Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the region
will maintain a
sustainably positive current balance and moderate direct risk,
whose growth will
be limited by a narrowing fiscal deficit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' rating reflects the region's moderate direct risk with
limited exposure
to immediate refinancing risk and satisfactory fiscal
performance with a
sufficient operating balance to cover interest payments. The
ratings also factor
in the modest size of the region's economy and budget, a weak
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia
and a
deteriorating macroeconomic environment.
Fitch expects the operating balance to be at 7%-8% of operating
revenue in
2016-2018, which is below our previous expectations of 8%-10%,
but still in line
with the ratings. Current margin will remain positive at 5%-6%.
Penza's
operating performance deteriorated in 2015 with an operating
margin of 6%, down
from sound 11.3% one year earlier. This was due to a sharp
decline of 23% in
corporate income tax (CIT) proceeds, which was not compensated
by increases in
current transfers or cuts to operating expenditure.
The CIT decline reflected the weakening financial results of
local companies due
to a sluggish national economy in 2015 and a one-off return of
CIT overpaid by
taxpayers in late-2014. Fitch does not expect such tax refunds
to repeat in
2016. On the contrary, we project a moderate recovery of CIT
proceeds leading to
the region's overall tax revenue growth of 8% in 2016 (2015:
-1.4%), close to
our projections of an annual inflation of 9.5%.
Fitch assumes the deficit before debt will be moderate over the
medium-term at
no more than average 2% of total revenue in 2016-2018 (2015:
3.6%). This will be
supported by the region's intent to limit operating expenditure
growth below
inflation and cut capital spending. Fitch expects capital
expenditure will
decline to an average 10% of total spending annually in
2016-2018, from an
average of 16% in 2013-2014.
Fitch expects direct risk will remain moderate at below 55% of
current revenue
in 2016-2018 (2015: 54%). As of 1 January 2016 the region's
direct risk composed
of bank loans and federal budget loans amounting to RUB21.2bn,
little changed
since the beginning of 2015. Penza's deficit of RUB1.5bn in 2015
was almost
fully covered by outstanding cash, so the region contracted new
debt only for
refinancing maturing debt in that year. Subsidised budget loans
constitute
around 45% of total direct risk, and their 0.1% annual interest
rates allow the
region to save on interest payments.
Fitch views positively the smooth amortisation profile of the
region's direct
risk until 2019. This puts Penza in a more favourable position
than national
peers in terms of refinancing pressure. However, as with most
Russian regions,
the debt maturity profile of Penza is shorter than international
peers'.
As of 1 January 2016 Penza had to repay RUB1.2bn of bank loans
and RUB2.9bn of
budget loans for this year. The budget loans should be
refinanced by the
RUB2.5bn new budget loans that Penza is due to receive from the
federal
government in 2016 and Fitch expects Penza will roll over the
maturing bank
loans.
The region's credit profile remains constrained by the weak
institutional
framework for Russian LRGs, which has a shorter record of stable
development
than many of its international peers. The predictability of
Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue
and expenditure
responsibilities between tiers of government.
Penza's economy is historically weaker than the average Russian
region with a
GRP per capita at 75% of the national median in 2013. This has
led to a weaker
tax capacity than its regional peers. Federal transfers
constitute a significant
proportion of finances, averaging 40% of operating revenue
annually in
2011-2015, which limits the region's revenue flexibility. Fitch
views the
federal government's ability to provide additional support in
the form of
transfers to compensate for tax revenue decline as limited, due
to the current
negative financial and economic environment. Fitch expects
national GDP to
decline 1.5% in 2016 following a 3.7% decline in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sharp deterioration of budgetary performance leading to an
operating margin
below 5%, coupled with an increase in direct risk to above 60%
of current
revenue, could lead to a downgrade.
A sustainable operating balance at 15% of operating revenue and
stabilisation of
direct risk at around 50% of current revenue accompanied by a
Russian economic
recovery could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
