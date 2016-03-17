(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
published India-based
non-bank finance company Shriram Transport Finance Company
Limited's (STFC)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local- Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB+'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also published STFC's
Short-Term IDR of 'B'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The ratings are based on STFC's standalone creditworthiness, and
reflect the
company's unique market position and franchise strength in used
commercial
vehicle (CV) financing. The rating takes into account the
strength of the
company's management and its execution track record over a long
period, which
leaves the company well-positioned to adjust to a tighter
regulatory environment
in the future.
STFC targets a relatively higher-risk customer segment, which is
reflected in
the company's risk-appetite and asset-quality indicators. STFC's
credit and
operational risk appear well controlled, with net interest
margins (NIM) that
adequately compensate for expected through-the-cycle losses.
Fitch expects
credit losses to remain below historical levels despite a rise
in non-performing
loans (NPL) ratio and provisioning expenses due to a regulatory
change to a
tighter NPL recognition cycle.
The rating also reflects a relatively well-managed funding and
liquidity
position as well as above-average capitalisation. The Stable
Outlook highlights
Fitch's view that the rating is well-balanced at its current
level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STFC's rating reflects its established business model in used-CV
financing, with
a loan market share of around 25% and a track record of more
than three decades.
STFC is the largest pan-India player in this market, which is
mostly made up of
unorganised regional players. Banks and other financial
intermediaries do not
yet pose significant competition as success in this market
requires close
customer relationships, sound valuation capabilities and a
strong understanding
of the transport market, which are all not easy to replicate.
STFC primarily
caters to individual customers or small CV operators, most of
which do not use
banks or other formal financial institutions and thus, make
payments in cash.
STFC's ability to closely track its customers' movements across
India enhances
its collection capabilities and helps mitigate the inherent
operational risks.
Credit losses have been historically low at below 2% of average
loans, and Fitch
expects it to remain at these levels in the future. This is
despite Fitch's
expectation that NPLs will rise further from 4.3% at end-2015
(3.8% reported in
March 2015) due to tighter NPL recognition standards. Loans that
are 90 days
past due (dpd) will be classified as NPLs from April 2018,
compared with 180 dpd
currently. Fitch expects STFC's proven ability in valuation of
used CVs to
support stronger recovery prospects and limit eventual credit
losses.
STFC's profitability, with ROA of 2.2% for the nine months ended
December 2015,
is adequate, although it may decline as the ratio of credit
costs to
pre-provisioning profitability (PPOP) of 41% may rise with a
rising NPL ratio.
However, its loan-loss reserves of 80.2% at end-December 2015,
which is above
that of its peers, may be drawn on to manage further rises in
credit costs.
STFC's NIM (7.1% for nine months ended December 2015) would
benefit from
exposure to fixed-rate high-yielding loans and steadily lower
funding costs due
to reducing domestic interest rates. Therefore, STFC's PPOP
should provide a
reasonable cushion against a moderate rise in credit costs.
STFC's ratio of PPOP
to average assets was 5.8% at end-March 2015.
STFC's core capitalisation is satisfactory, with Core Tier 1
capital ratio of
around 15%-16%, given its riskier customer profile and higher
operational risk.
Growth in on- and off-balance sheet loan books (known as assets
under
management) is likely to remain robust. However, Fitch expects a
higher level of
securitisation to contain growth in risk-weighted assets and
limit capital
requirements at a time when profitability could be under
pressure.
STFC's wholesale funding profile is supported by its franchise
and is
diversified within India across sources and tenor. The recent
reduction in
on-balance sheet liquidity, a result of more stable funding
conditions, has been
adequately managed during more challenging conditions in the
past. Liquidity
management is also supported by a policy that is regularly
reviewed by its board
and off-balance sheet funding sources, such as access to
unutilised bank credit
lines and securitisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
STFC's ability to maintain its credit profile in light of the
impending changes
to the NPL recognition norms is a key rating consideration going
forward.
Higher-than-expected credit loss ratios as a result of the
transition, could
negatively impact earnings and capitalisation, which could in
turn put pressure
on the rating. A sustained improvement in capitalisation would
be positive for
the ratings, though Fitch does not expect this in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating published at
'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating published at
'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating published at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001048
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.