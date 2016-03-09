(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
International Bank of
Azerbaijan's (IBA) and Pasha Bank's Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB' and 'BB-', respectively. The agency has also downgraded the
Long-term IDR
of Azerbaijan's AccessBank (AB) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks on all three
banks are Negative. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this commentary.
The rating action follows the downgrade of Azerbaijan's IDRs and
Country Ceiling
(see "Fitch Downgrades Azerbaijan to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative"
dated 26 February
2016 on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IBA
The affirmation of IBA's Support Rating Floor (SRF) and
Long-term IDR at 'BB'
balances the weaker ability of the authorities to provide
support to the bank,
as reflected by the sovereign downgrade with Fitch's view of a
now stronger
propensity of the authorities to support, due to a considerable
improvement in
the support track record. The latter is reflected in (i) the
AZN3bn clean-up of
IBA's balance-sheet, executed through buy-outs of impaired
loans, which was
finalised in January 2016; and (ii) a planned AZN500m equity
injection, which
will support IBA's solvency and also increase the Ministry of
Finance's stake in
the bank to above 80%, from 51.1% at present.
Fitch's view of the improved propensity to support has resulted
in a reduction,
to one notch from two, in the difference between IBA's and the
sovereign's
Long-term IDRs. IBA's Long-term IDR has been removed from Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP). The RWP had reflected the potential for IBA to be
upgraded if the problem
loan buy-out was completed and the sovereign rating remained at
its previous
level. (See "Fitch Keeps IBA on RWP; Takes Negative Action on 4
Other
Azerbaijani Banks" dated 24 December 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com). However, the
sovereign downgrade meant that the RWP was removed without an
upgrade of IBA.
IBA's IDRs, SRF and the Support Rating of '3' continue to
reflect Fitch's view
of a moderate probability of support from the Azerbaijani
authorities. In
assessing the propensity, Fitch views favourably, in addition to
the improved
track record, the following factors: (i) IBA's high systemic
importance,
stemming from its dominant market shares (the bank accounts for
35% of sector
assets) and substantial funding from state-owned entities
(around AZN1.5bn or
15% of end-1H15 liabilities); (ii) the bank's majority state
ownership; (iii)
IBA's fairly small size relative to the sovereign's available
resources (IBA's
equity and assets equalled to less than 2% and 25% of GDP at
end-2015,
respectively); and (iv) the potentially significant reputational
damage for the
authorities in case of IBA's default.
The one notch differential between the sovereign and bank
ratings reflects (i)
the still short track record of significant support for the bank
after a more
extended period when sufficient support was not forthcoming;
(ii) moderate risk
that, in case of extreme sovereign stress, the authorities would
cease to
provide full support to IBA and other quasi-sovereign entities
ahead of a
sovereign default; and (iii) the authorities' stated intention
to ultimately
privatise the bank.
The affirmation of IBA's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) reflects (i)
IBA's fragile
asset quality which, despite the AZN3bn problem loan buy-out,
will remain under
pressure from high loan dollarisation (60% at end-2015) and
still significant
volumes of higher-risk asset exposures; (ii) a still rather weak
core capital
position, although this should be moderately strengthened by the
expected
AZN500m equity injection; (iii) weak profitability; and (iv)
high near-term
refinancing risks, although planned capital support may improve
IBA's liquidity
position.
Although IBA's non-performing loans (NPLs, 90 days overdue)
comprised a moderate
7% of end-2015 gross loans, Fitch views underlying asset quality
as vulnerable,
at least based on a review of IBA's largest loans. These loans
remain
concentrated (the 20 largest loan exposures equalled 3.8x
regulatory capital at
end-2015) and high-risk. The risk of these loans stems from (i)
the generally
long tenors/grace periods on principal repayments; (ii)
significant project
finance exposures; and (iii) considerable exposures to
construction and real
estate.
In addition to the largest loans, IBA's sizable exposure (AZN3bn
or 3.4x
regulatory capital) mostly to start-ups/uncompleted real estate
projects in
Russia, represents an additional drag on asset quality.
Positively, according to
management, IBA is discussing with the authorities possible
further problem
asset buy-outs on top of the AZN3bn already completed.
Fitch estimates IBA's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio at end-2015
at
approximately 6%, as the positive (balance sheet reduction)
effect of the AZN3bn
asset transfer was largely offset by the devaluation of the
manat in 4Q15, which
resulted in significant inflation of IBA's FX-denominated
assets. FCC may
increase to about 10% after the expected AZN500m equity
injection, assuming only
moderate new loan issuance, but could be further boosted in case
of an
additional problem asset buy-out. Internal capital-generating
capacity is weak
due to narrow margins, a high cost base and elevated loan
impairments. Fitch
does not expect IBA's profitability to improve in the near-term.
IBA's near-term refinancing needs are significant. According to
management,
IBA's refinancing needs for the year amounted to around AZN1.2bn
at end-February
2016, while the liquidity buffer was only AZN0.6bn. However, the
equity
injection should - and cash receipts from any further loan sale
could - support
the bank's liquidity position.
Funding from corporate clients (33% of end-2015 liabilities) is
fairly sticky,
but IBA faced a moderate 5%-10% retail funding outflow in
December 2015-January
2016. Funding dollarisation was a high 80% at end-2015 and IBA's
short USD
balance sheet position was around 1x regulatory capital.
According to
management, this was fully hedged with the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan and other
counterparties, so IBA's bottom-line is protected from one-off
translation
losses in case of further AZN devaluation.
AB
The downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and
Support Rating to
'3' from '2' reflects the revision of Azerbaijan's Country
Ceiling to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. This in turn reflects Fitch's view of an increase in
transfer and
convertibility risks - in line with the weakening of the
sovereign credit
profile - which could constrain the ability of AB to utilise
support from its
International Financial Institution (IFI) shareholders to
service its foreign
currency obligations. Fitch continues to view the propensity of
the IFIs to
provide support to AB as high.
The support considerations take into account (i) the IFIs'
strategic commitment
to microfinance lending in developing markets; (ii) the IFIs'
direct ownership
of AB, stemming from their participation as founding
shareholders; (iii) the
significant integration of IFI guidelines into AB's risk
management; and (iv)
Fitch's expectation that a full exit of the IFIs from the bank
in the next few
years is unlikely. The Negative Outlook on AB's IDRs reflects
that on the
sovereign.
The affirmation of AB's VR of 'bb-' reflects the bank's still
solid intrinsic
creditworthiness in the highly cyclical and oil-dependent
Azerbaijani economy.
The VR continues to factor in AB's adequate asset quality,
driven by robust
underwriting standards and risk controls, strong bottom-line
performance,
comfortable capital position and the sound quality of
management. However, Fitch
expects AB's financial profile to deteriorate over the next
12-18 months, which
is likely to exert downward pressure on the VR.
At end-2015, AB's loans 30 days overdue surged to 7.4% of gross
loans from 0.8%
at end-2014. Restructured loans also increased sharply to 28%
from 0.5% at
end-2014. According to management, most of the restructured
loans are
FX-denominated loans, where AB has extended maturities and
reduced interest
rates so that monthly instalments for borrowers in manat terms
are unchanged
following the devaluation. Helping to mitigate the asset quality
risks is rather
granular and mostly secured profile of the loan portfolio so
that at least
moderate recoveries from overdue loans are likely. However,
pressure on asset
quality may intensify in 2016, due to high loan dollarisation in
AB (70% of its
gross loans) and the ongoing slowdown of the economy.
AB's loss absorption capacity is significant, as expressed by
its high 17% FCC
ratio at end-2015. Fitch estimates that AB's regulatory capital
buffer is
sufficient to withstand 8% of additional credit losses. AB's
robust
pre-impairment profit in 2015 was equal to 5.5% of loans, also
supporting the
bank's loss absorption capacity.
Near-term refinancing needs are significant, at around 30% of
end-2015
liabilities, but the available liquidity cushion at end-2015
(including
committed credit lines of USD72m from IFIs) was equal to 90% of
maturing
facilities. Refinancing risks are partially reduced by rapid
loan turnover and
access to parent funding.
PB
PB's IDRs, SR and SRF are underpinned by the potential support
available to the
bank from the Azerbaijan authorities, in case of need. Fitch's
view on support
takes into account: (i) the combined market shares of PB and its
sister Kapital
Bank (KB) in considering systemic importance, as they are part
of a single
group; (ii) the somewhat improved track record of sovereign
support for the
banking sector in light of the ongoing financial rehabilitation
of IBA; and
(iii) the benefits of the banks being ultimately owned by a
structure closely
connected to the Azerbaijani authorities, which at least in the
near term should
make support more likely, in Fitch's view.
PB and KB, which are both owned by Pasha Holding, at end-1H15
had combined
market shares of 14.1% in deposits (6% KB; 8.1% PB) and 8.8% of
loans (5.6% KB,
3.2% PB), making them comfortably the second-largest banking
group in Azerbaijan
after IBA. In Fitch's view, any sovereign support would likely
be available to
both of the banks, in case of need, rather than one of the
institutions in
isolation.
The Outlook on PB's IDR has been revised to Negative from Stable
to mirror that
on the sovereign, while the differential between the sovereign
and bank ratings
has narrowed to two notches from three. The reduction in the
rating differential
reflects (i) the improved recent track record of government
support, given the
assistance to IBA (PB and KB themselves have not needed support
during the
recent downturn); (ii) Fitch's view that the propensity to
provide support to PB
remains strong, while the ability of the sovereign to support
has only reduced
moderately given the small size of PB and KB (combined balance
sheets equal to
just 6% of GDP); and (iii) usually somewhat smaller notching at
lower rating
levels between sovereign ratings and bank Support Rating Floors,
in accordance
with Fitch's bank rating criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
IBA MOSCOW
The expected rating of IBA Moscow's senior debt issues is
equalised with that of
its parent IBA. This reflects IBA's offer to purchase the bonds
in case of a
default by IBA Moscow, which represents an irrevocable
undertaking and ranks
equally with IBA's other senior unsecured obligations. IBA
Moscow's senior
unsecured debt rating is likely to move in tandem with IBA's
senior debt rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRs AND SRFs
The Negative Outlooks on all three banks reflect that on the
sovereign.
Accordingly, the support-driven IDRs on each of the banks will
likely be
downgraded in case of the sovereign being downgraded and the
Country Ceiling
lowered. Conversely, a revision of the Outlook on the sovereign
to Stable will
likely result in a similar action on the banks.
Downside pressure on the banks' IDRs could also result from a
potential
weakening of the support stance of the sovereign (for IBA and
Pasha) or IFI
shareholders (for AB), although Fitch views this as unlikely in
the near-term.
Upside rating potential for PB and IBA, implying a reduction of
the notching
between the banks' ratings and that of the sovereign, is limited
at the moment.
However, further improvements in the track record of sovereign
support for the
banking sector as a whole, and IBA in particular, would be
credit-positive.
IBA's AND AB's VRS
IBA's VR could be upgraded if the positive impact on its credit
profile from the
planned capital support and potential additional problem asset
transfer is
sufficient to materially improve the bank's solvency and is not
offset by
renewed asset quality pressure. Downside pressure on IBA's VR
could result from
a further intensification of asset quality and refinancing
pressures.
AB's VR could be downgraded if further loan impairment
materially erodes its
profitability and eats into capital. AB's VR may be affirmed if
asset quality
pressure reduces. Upside potential for AB's VR is limited and
would require an
improvement in the broader economic environment.
The rating actions are as follows:
IBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; off RWP;
Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', off Rating Watch Evolving
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB', off RWP
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB', off RWP
IBA-Moscow
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB(EXP)', off RWP
AccessBank
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Pasha Bank
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b+'; unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
