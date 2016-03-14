(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded BlueBay
Investment Grade
Absolute Return Bond Fund's (IGARF) Fund Quality Rating to
'Good' from 'Strong'.
The funds are managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP.
The downgrade reflects the fund's weak performance over the last
12 months
relative to peers and objectives, resulting from difficulties in
managing
drawdowns, diversifying sources of returns and monetising
trades, which Fitch
considers inconsistent with its expectations for a "Strong"
rated absolute
return fund. The rating continues to reflect BlueBay's
research-driven
investment approach and deep dedicated fixed income resources.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
BlueBay IGARF is a sub-fund of a UCITS IV-compliant Luxembourg
Part I SICAV. The
fund had EUR4.0bn of assets under management (AUM) at
end-February 2016. BlueBay
IGARF aim to generate excess returns of 300bps per annum, gross
of fees, over
the Merrill Lynch Euro Currency Libor 3 Month Constant Maturity
Index.
Investment Process
The funds implement a well-balanced research-driven, capital
preservation-oriented investment process combining macro,
fundamental, technical
and relative valuation inputs in a formalised disciplined but
also flexible
manner.
High conviction, mainly relative value trades implemented within
well-defined
risk guidelines, are the main source of returns. Macro exposures
are adjusted
dynamically using a derivatives-based overlay approach.
Resources
Lead portfolio manager (PM) Geraud Charpin has 20 years of
investment
experience. The funds benefit from the depth of BlueBay's
investment grade fixed
income resources (22 PMs and analysts and four traders).
Track Record
Since its launch to end- February 2016, BlueBay IGARF (B EUR
shareclass)
returned 13% net of fees but its performance deteriorated over
the past 12
months, when the fund lost 6%. This has driven the fund's
performance since
launch below its objectives, despite strong performance in 2012
and 2013. Over
the last 12 months, the fund suffered mainly from tactical
interest rate
positioning and from its long corporate credit positioning (most
notably in the
BB/BBB space). The fund also showed greater drawdowns than
Fitch's peers over
the past 12 months.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay Asset Management is a specialist credit asset manager
with AUM of
USD57.3bn at end-December 2015. BlueBay has been investing in
investment-grade
credits and managing long/short funds since 2002.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or resources dedicated to the funds. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could result in a
downgrade. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the funds' performance or excessive
risk-taking.
Fitch sees limited key person dependency given the depth of the
investment-grade
team but recognises the specialised skills of its lead PM for
absolute return
strategies.
Conversely, an upgrade could result from demonstrated positive
absolute returns
that are uncorrelated with credit and interest cycles, evidenced
through an
outperformance against peers on a risk-adjusted basis over five
years and
achievement of investment objectives.
Contacts:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
