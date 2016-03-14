(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ignis
Absolute Return Bond
Fund's (ARGBF) Fund Quality Rating at "Good". The fund is
managed by Standard
Life Investments (SLI).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects the stabilisation of the
investment platform
following staff turnover and underperformance in late 2014. The
company in 2015
hired two experienced lead portfolio managers (PMs), whose skill
sets and
experience are well-matched with the requirements of the fund,
in Fitch's view.
The agency also views favourably for the rating the
strengthening of the fund's
risk framework and derivatives trading capabilities. Finally,
the fund has seen
an improved track record over the last 12 months.
Fund Presentation
ARGBF is an absolute return government bond fund, seeking to
deliver positive
returns on a 12-month rolling basis, with a target volatility of
3%-6% a year
and a maximum 10x gross leverage. The fund is a UCITS-compliant
Luxemburg SICAV
and was launched in March 2011. It had GBP311m in assets under
management (AUM)
as of end-February 2016. The fund will move to SLI's SICAV and
will be rebranded
in 4Q16.
Investment Process
The fund's research process aims to identify macroeconomic
themes, which are
expressed in forward-rate terms over a six-month investment
horizon. A
proprietary system, Clearcurve, deconstructs yield curves and
pinpoints desired
exposures. The focus on forward-rate analysis, supported by
proprietary
analytics, differentiates the fund.
The fund actively trades seven separate, lowly correlated, risk
buckets (such as
rates, FX and volatility), based on its macroeconomic views and
the level of
conviction, using a variety of derivative instruments.
Stop-losses were
implemented in 2015, increasing focus on downside risks.
Decision-making is
consensual. Each PM has a specific market focus but no PM owns a
given risk
bucket.
Resources
The team consists of four PMs, including two senior hires in
September 2015, who
brought deep derivatives trading experience. The core ARGBF
investment team was
renewed, following the departure of three main PMs, in October
2014, which
coupled with drawdowns, triggered outflows. The ARGBF investment
team has been
integrated within the SLI's multi-asset division and wider SLI's
infrastructure,
while retaining its investment autonomy.
Track Record
The fund returned a cumulative 15% (second quintile) performance
since launch to
end- February 2016, with six of the seven risk buckets reporting
a positive
performance. Low correlation of returns across risk buckets and
with credit and
rates markets, and better drawdown management contributed to a
first quintile
performance over the one year to end- February 2016. However,
the fund has
delivered negative 12-month rolling returns since 3Q14,
suffering from drawdowns
in 2014 (significant short position on US rates) and, to a
lesser extent, 2015
(higher bond correlation).
Fund Manager
SLI had GBP253bn AUM at end-December 2015. SLI acquired Ignis
Asset Management
Limited in July 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, this may be manifested in further significant
structural deterioration
in the fund's performance or excessive risk-taking.
Conversely, Fitch may consider an upgrade if the fund's new team
demonstrates
stability and that it can operate effectively over a longer
period of time. This
is provided that investment and risk management processes also
continue to be
strengthened in the areas of decision-making and risk budgeting,
ultimately
leading to a longer-term performance that is in line with or
above absolute
return and risk objectives.
Contact:
Contacts:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
