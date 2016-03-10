(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) UK non-life insurance results highlight
the significant
impact that different investment and underwriting risk
strategies have on
Solvency II capital ratios, Fitch Ratings says. The varying
impact of SII on
Esure, Admiral and Direct Line reflects differences in business
diversification,
investment and risk transfer strategies.
Esure reported an SII coverage ratio of 123% for end-2015, at
the lower end of
the peer group. Admiral's SII coverage was 206% and Direct
Line's was 147%. All
three use the standard formula for calculating these ratios.
We believe that Esure's lower capital coverage ratio is driven
by its less
diversified business risk profile and the greater credit risk in
its investment
portfolio. It was hit the most out of the peer group by SII
requirements; its
Solvency I ratio was 390%. Esure's business is concentrated in
UK motor, with
83% of its premiums focused in this area. On the investments
side, approximately
10% of the fixed income portfolio is invested in non-investment
grade bonds,
higher than its peers. The high-yield bonds attract a high
capital charge under
SII, even though the group took actions in 2015 to reduce
certain RMBS exposures
that also attract higher capital charges under the new regime.
In contrast, Admiral has a conservative investment strategy with
most invested
assets allocated to short-term fixed income instruments, money
market funds and
cash and cash-equivalents. Credit quality of the fixed income
portfolio is good
with over 90% of instruments rated 'A-' or above. Admiral's
substantial use of
co-insurance and reinsurance to transfer risks and obtain
capital relief also
helps them to achieve a higher SII ratio. The group's business
is also
concentrated in UK motor, but only 25% is retained because
Admiral has a 40%
co-insurance agreement with Munich Re as well as quota share
reinsurance
agreements in place with major international reinsurance groups.
Direct Line has a more diversified business profile with motor,
home, commercial
and rescue products. Motor insurance accounts for 45% of gross
written premiums.
The diversification of its business likely reduced the capital
hit from SII.
Direct Line's riskier asset investments, which include high
yield debt (4.8% of
the fixed income portfolio), infrastructure and property,
attract higher capital
charges under SII.
Fitch's Prism model is risk adjusted and takes into account
business
diversification benefits and credit risks of invested assets,
similar to SII. We
expect these insurers' SII coverage ratios to be relatively
stable on the
underwriting side, but Esure's and Direct Line's ratios could be
exposed to
greater volatility from their higher risk investments including
high yield
bonds, equities and infrastructure.
The move to using the internal models approach instead of the
standard formula
by Direct Line and Admiral, which they target for 2016/17, may
reduce their SII
capital requirements and better reflect the risk in their
business models. Esure
is also considering the move to an internal model in the future.
