(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Finland's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'AA+' from 'AAA'.
The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Finland's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been downgraded to 'AA+' from
'AAA'. The
Country Ceiling and the Short-term foreign-currency IDR have
been affirmed at
'AAA' and 'F1+', respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Finland's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers and
their relative weights:
HIGH
Economic performance remains weak, with 2015 GDP expanding by
0.4% (the lowest
growth rate in the EU with the exception of Greece) and no
strong evidence of a
meaningful pick-up in potential growth from 1.0%-1.2% over the
medium term,
resulting in continuing weak public debt dynamics. Although some
demand
components saw a modest recovery in 2015, investment continued
to contract in
annual terms, highlighting still weak prospects for key sectors.
In Fitch's
view, key macro-economic and public debt metrics are no longer
consistent with
Finland retaining a 'AAA' rating, particularly given the
economy's relatively
small size and the vulnerability to idiosyncratic shocks that
has been evidenced
in recent years.
We believe economic activity should start to gather pace
gradually in 2016,
underpinned by a recovery in private investment in housing and
in the pulp and
paper industry, as well as sustained momentum in private
consumption. However,
Fitch has kept its growth forecast unchanged at 1% for this
year, reflecting a
still weak external environment and the impact from frontloaded
fiscal
consolidation.
Economic weakness has translated into unfavourable debt
dynamics. Fitch expects
the general government debt (GGGD)/GDP ratio to continue to
increase to 67.5% by
2020, from an estimated 62.6% in 2015 (versus 36% for the AA
median and 44.2%
for the AAA median). This takes into account the implementation
of the
government's EUR4bn 2016-19 fiscal consolidation package and the
upcoming
pension reform scheduled for 2017. Any delays or setbacks to
these programmes
would represent downside risks to debt sustainability. Another
source of
vulnerability is the potential crystallisation of contingent
liabilities, which
at EUR40bn in 2015 (19.3% of GDP) are amongst the highest in the
European Union.
MEDIUM
Finland's medium-term growth potential remains constrained by
unfavourable
demographics (the working age population is set to shrink at one
of the highest
rates in the OECD over the next decade) and, more importantly,
structural shifts
in value-added sectors. Some efforts are under way to improve
labour
participation and competitiveness but revamping key
manufacturing/export sectors
will remain a considerable challenge, particularly given that
Finland is at the
technological frontier. Assuming potential growth of about
1.0%-1.2% from 2017,
the level of real GDP will not surpass pre-financial crisis
levels until 2020.
Finland's 'AA+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Finland has a track record of sound fiscal policy management and
economic policy
execution. The country is also among only seven OECD countries
to enjoy a
government net asset position (53.6% of GDP in 3Q15, according
to Eurostat) due
to the strong financial position of statutory pension plans.
This enhances
financing flexibility, albeit these assets are off-set by
long-term pension
liabilities.
The government remains committed to its fiscal plan which should
bring down the
deficit to 2.8% in 2016 (from 3.1% of GDP in 2015), even
accounting for higher
costs related to refugees. Fiscal risks are broadly balanced.
Lower interest
rates are not as beneficial to Finland as other countries in the
eurozone, as it
reduces the profits of the large assets of the pension system.
Preliminary data for 2015 indicates that the current account
reverted to a mild
surplus after four consecutive years of deficits. This is
largely the result of
a fall in imports, in line with lower energy costs and a
contraction in
investment, as well as a modest improvement in the primary
income balance. On
the upside, the downturn in exports appears to be bottoming out,
partly as the
impact of the Russian recession is fading, with the country now
accounting for
around 6% of total exports, down from 10% previously. Fitch now
expects the
current account to remain in surplus in 2016-17, helping to halt
further
increases in net external debt, which at 41.3% in 2015 is well
above the 'AA'
and 'AAA' medians.
Finland's ratings are underpinned by a high-value added economy
with strong
political and social institutions, as well as high human
development indicators.
The country's scores on governance indicators are higher than
the 'AA' and 'AAA'
peer median. However, the prolonged-recession has taken a toll
on income levels,
with GDP per capita in US dollar terms slightly below the 'AA'
median and around
20% below 'AAA' countries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-Evidence of an improvement in medium-term growth prospects and
increased
competitiveness.
-Sustained downward trend in the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
- Weaker nominal GDP growth, further affecting the
sustainability of the public
finances.
- Failure to stabilise public debt over the medium term, for
example because of
significant slippage from fiscal consolidation targets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
deficit averaging
-0.8% of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1% per year, an
average effective
interest rate of 1.9%, and GDP deflator inflation of 1.7%. On
the basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 67.5% in 2020
before edging
back to 66.3% by 2024.
