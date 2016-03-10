(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macao's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the
Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Macao's IDRs with a Stable Outlook reflects
the following key
rating drivers:
- Macao's ratings are underpinned by exceptionally strong public
and external
finances, a credible policy framework, and high income levels.
The ratings are
constrained by the territory's volatile macroeconomic
performance, high
concentration in the gaming industry and mainland China, as well
as some
relatively weak structural indicators.
- Fitch estimates the 2015 budget surplus declined to a
still-strong 7.9% of GDP
despite a 34% contraction in gaming revenues. The 2016 budget
was announced on 4
January 2016 and targets a fiscal surplus of MOP3.5bn (1.0% of
GDP) based on
relatively conservative assumptions that include a further 14%
contraction in
gaming revenues. Fitch forecasts a higher 2016 budget surplus of
2.9% of GDP,
principally driven by the view that gaming revenues will fall by
a more-modest
5%. The agency expects Macao to achieve balanced budgets or
modest fiscal
surpluses over the medium term as stipulated in its Basic Law.
- Macao has no general government debt and nine consecutive
years of fiscal
surpluses have contributed to the accumulation of large fiscal
buffers. Fitch
estimates that fiscal reserves, including provisional reserves
yet to be
transferred to the Fiscal Reserve, grew to 126% of GDP at
end-2015. Outstanding
fiscal reserves represent 5.2x of the government's projected
2016 budget
expenditure, which provides policy makers substantial
flexibility to manage
external shocks or sustained periods of weak economic
performance.
- External finances are among the strongest across Fitch-rated
sovereigns. The
territory is a large net external creditor (211% of GDP at
end-2015) and has run
consistent current account surpluses averaging 32% of GDP since
the authorities
began reporting balance of payments statistics in 2002. The
currency board
arrangement has served as a credible policy anchor since its
inception in the
1980s and is supported by USD19bn in foreign exchange reserves,
equivalent to 4x
the monetary base. Sovereign net foreign assets, which include
both fiscal and
foreign exchange reserves, are the fourth highest globally at
167% of GDP as of
end-2015.
- Macroeconomic performance suffered a sharp contraction in
2015, with real GDP
falling by 20.3% due to a collapse in gaming revenues across
both VIP (-40%) and
mass-market segments (-26%). The agency forecasts real GDP to
contract by a
further 6.5% in 2016, due to further projected declines in
gaming revenues that
will only partly be counterbalanced by moderate growth in
consumption and
investment from ongoing resort construction. Steady gaming
revenues in recent
months give some indication the sector may be stabilising, but
aggressive
promotional campaigns during Chinese New Year are likely to have
exaggerated the
February release.
- Macao's high concentration in the gaming sector and China is a
key rating
constraint. Direct tax revenues from gaming represent 76% of
government revenues
and the sector accounts for 21% of employment. Tourists from
mainland China
represent 66% of visitor arrivals, but contribute an even higher
share of gaming
revenues and retail spending. A material slowdown in China's
economy could
impact Chinese demand for gaming services. There are also
broader China policy
risks, including significant changes to visa policies or gaming
regulations,
though we believe the latter is unlikely to occur in the
near-term.
- Fitch continues to view Macao's large banking system exposures
to China as a
potential risk to its credit profile, even though asset quality
remains high.
The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) estimated mainland China
exposures were
MOP364bn as of June 2015 (27% of banking sector assets). The
majority of
mainland-related customer loans (60%) are supported by
guarantees from Chinese
banks, but bankruptcy procedures are largely untested. Direct
risks to Macao's
sovereign balance sheet are nevertheless mitigated by the fact
that the banking
sector is almost entirely foreign owned, with mainland Chinese
banks accounting
for the largest share of assets.
- Domestic housing prices have fallen by around 20% over the
past year, but
three rounds of macro-prudential tightening measures implemented
since 2010
including lower caps on loan-to-value and debt service ratios
have thus far
preserved the credit quality of bank's mortgage portfolios. The
AMCM estimates
that less than 1% of mortgages are in negative equity and a
recent survey
suggests about 80% of loans were issued at a loan-to-value ratio
of 50%.
- Structural characteristics including weak governance
indicators and the
economy's small size also stand out as credit weaknesses
compared with 'AA'
category peers. However, Macao also has one of the highest per
capita incomes in
the world at approximately USD78,000.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A severe economic shock from China, in light of the close
economic and
financial linkages.
- A sustained decline in gaming revenues, particularly if it
leads to erosion of
the sovereign balance sheet.
- A sharp deterioration in financial-sector stability.
The main factors that could lead to positive action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Diversification of the economy into sectors less reliant on
gaming and China.
- Sustained improvement in Macao's sovereign balance sheet
strength.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- China avoids a hard landing or banking crisis.
- China's policy on the legality of gambling in Macao does not
change.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
