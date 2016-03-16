(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based United
Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) USD500m 3.50% Basel III-compliant
Tier 2
subordinated notes due 2026 a final rating of 'A+'.
This follows the completion of the securities issue and receipt
of final
documentation conforming to information already received. The
final rating is
the same as the expected rating assigned on 9 March 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below UOB's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR) to reflect their higher loss-severity risk
relative to
senior unsecured instruments. This is due to their subordinated
status, the
presence of a non-viability clause and the partial rather than
mandatory full
write-down feature at the point of non-viability.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sole discretion in
determining if
UOB is non-viable, and if it does so, the securities may be
written down in full
or in part to the extent necessary to restore the viability of
the bank. A
write-down of the Tier 2 notes will occur only after any
Additional Tier 1
securities with loss-absorption features have been fully written
off, after
which the Tier 2 notes would be written down pro rata with other
parity Tier 2
instruments that contain loss-absorption features. The
write-down will be
permanent.
No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance
risk, as Fitch
regards it to be minimal relative to the VR assigned. The
instruments will not
qualify for equity credit under Fitch's criteria.
In the event of any winding-up proceeding, holders of these
securities - and
other Tier 2 securities of UOB - will rank below the bank's
senior creditors,
including covered bondholders and depositors, but above the
bank's ordinary
shareholders, preference shareholders and holders of perpetual
capital
securities in priority of claims. The notes will rank pari passu
with all
subordinated debts issued by UOB that qualify as Tier 2 capital
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in UOB's VR will have an impact on the securities
rating.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms Major
Singaporean Banks at 'AA-', Outlook Stable" dated 14 August 2015
and its rating
report dated 27 October 2015, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 13 August 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.