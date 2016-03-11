(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Siyapatha Finance PLC's (Siyapatha; A-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR2.5bn a National Long-Term expected rating of 'A-(lka)(EXP)'. A full list of existing ratings is at the end of this rating action commentary. The issue will have two tranches with bullet principal repayments in the third and fifth years, and a fixed-rate coupon paid annually. The debentures will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Siyapatha expects to use the proceeds to fund lending growth, lengthen maturities of its liabilities, and reduce structural maturity mismatches. The agency will assign a final rating to the issue subject to the receipt of final transaction documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The issue has been rated at the same level as Siyapatha's National Long-Term rating. The issue ranks equally with the claims of the company's other senior unsecured creditors. Siyapatha's ratings reflect Fitch's view that support would be forthcoming from its parent, Sampath Bank PLC (SB; A+(lka)/Stable), which owns 100% of Siyapatha and is involved in the strategic direction of Siyapatha through board representation. Siyapatha is rated two notches below its parent because of its limited role in the group's core business. SB's group leasing book accounted for just 7% of total group advances at end-2015, of which Siyapatha provided 33%. Since its conversion to a licensed finance company, Siyapatha stopped sharing a common brand with its parent while branches situated within SB's premises have also decreased. Siyapatha's contribution to group profit remains low, averaging 5% of group profit for 2012 to 2015. Fitch does not view a potential disposal of Siyapatha, which is not being planned, as being material to the group. RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT Any changes to Siyapatha's National Long-Term rating would impact the issues National Long-Term rating. Siyapatha's rating could change if SB's rating changes or if Siyapatha's strategic importance to the bank changes. Narrower notching could result from higher importance to the group through greater synergies, shared brand, and closer operational integration while retaining majority-ownership by SB. A full list of Siyapatha's ratings follows: National Long-Term Rating: 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable Outstanding subordinate debentures: 'BBB(lka)' Proposed senior unsecured debenture: 'A-(lka)(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Kanishka de Silva Analyst +94 112541900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.