(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Reinsurance Market
Finely Balanced:
Underwriting Results Close to Breakeven in 2015
here
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
future
underwriting profitability and reinsurance pricing face
increased sensitivity,
due to the 2015 normalised underwriting results for the four
major European
reinsurers being close to breakeven.
Fitch questions whether headline combined ratios provide the
most informative
and predictive indicator of underwriting vitality when assessing
the strength of
financial performance and earnings. Property & casualty
reinsurance combined
ratios reported for FY15 indicate strong underwriting
performances and technical
profitability. This is in contrast with the challenging
operating environment
where reinsurance prices are now falling for a fourth
consecutive year.
Fitch notes that the gap between the reported and the normalised
combined ratio
widened notably for the four major European reinsurers in 2015.
The average
normalised combined ratio was 98.5%, just below breakeven,
versus an average
reported value of 90.3%. In our view, this increases the
sensitivity of future
underwriting profitability, and reinsurance pricing, to even a
modest rise in
major loss claims.
For each reinsurer, either major loss costs or prior-year
reserve development,
or both, benefited (i.e. reduced) the reported combined ratio.
We view this as
highlighting a wider deterioration in market conditions, driven
by lower
reinsurance prices feeding through to results.
The January 2016 reinsurance renewal confirmed that a price
floor has yet to be
reached. However, the pace of price reductions slowed and
portfolio rate
reductions for the major European reinsurers were kept to low
single digits.
Against our expectations, terms and conditions remained stable.
January 2016 portfolio level rate reductions were marginally
lower for three of
the four major European reinsurers (the exception was SCOR),
with all reporting
low single-digit decreases for renewed business.
We expect further M&A activity across the sector in 2016 as
market conditions
limit organic growth opportunities. We do not rule out one or
more of the major
European reinsurers striking deals but large transformational
ones are unlikely.
The number of deals may not match recent levels, given the
reduced number of
Bermudian and London market companies looking to consolidate. It
is unclear
whether stock market turbulence and political developments will
reduce the flow
of Asia-Pacific capital.
The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1 312 606 2321
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
