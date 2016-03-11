(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andorra's
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2' and
Country Ceiling at
'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Andorra's 'BBB' IDR reflects the following key rating drivers:
Andorra is a small wealthy and politically stable economy. Its
ratings are
supported by strong public finances and a flexible labour
market, but are
constrained by its small size and heavy reliance on the
performance of its
banking and tourism sectors.
Roughly a year ago, the now defunct Andorran bank, BPA, was
sanctioned by the US
government agency FinCEN for alleged money-laundering
activities. The Andorran
authorities intervened swiftly to resolve the bank and to assure
stakeholders of
confidence in the Andorran financial system. The authorities
have accelerated
legislation of the EU's bank resolution and recovery directive,
applying it to
BPA. A selection of legitimate assets and liabilities to be
transferred to the
bridge bank, 'Vall Banc' has been made, with the sale process in
advanced
stages. Andorra's banking resolution authority, AREB, will
execute a full wind
down of the residual BPA in coordination with the judicial
authorities. Fitch
understands that this creditor bail-in will not apply to general
retail or
secured creditors. In February 2016, FinCEN announced it would
not be taking
further action in relation to BPA, which Fitch interprets to
mean no financial
penalties will be levied from the US agency.
The BPA crisis has had a limited adverse impact on the viability
of the other
three large domestic banks. Total assets under management and
deposits at these
banks fell slightly in the months following the crisis, but grew
by 2.3% and
3.5%, respectively, over 2015. However, this should be treated
with caution as
preliminary banking sector data excludes BPA's results and could
reflect some
transfer of funds and accounts from BPA, masking net banking
flows across
Andorra's borders.
Capitalisation and asset quality metrics are adequate among the
other banks
which focus on private banking. Banks are progressing towards
IFRS reporting and
Basel III regulatory standards by end-2017, but the banking
system still lacks
reliable access to a lender of last resort and has a regulatory
framework that
is weaker than eurozone peers, in Fitch's opinion.
Gross government debt/GDP is estimated to be moderate at 40.2%
in 2015, and in
line with the 'BBB' median. Set against this, social security
reserve assets
amounted to 44% of GDP at end-2015. We forecast debt will fall
gradually owing
to the government's mild fiscal consolidation strategy. The
budget balance has
improved as a result of a comprehensive reform of the tax
framework in the
2011-2015 legislative term, which raised general government
revenues from 26% of
GDP in 2009 to 33.8% of GDP in 2015. General government
surpluses (2015: 1.8% of
GDP) are driven by large social security surpluses and are
supported by a steady
stream of dividend revenue from state-owned utility monopolies,
while the
central government deficit is expected to narrow.
Contingent liabilities for the sovereign are significant due to
the large
banking sector in the small economy (total banking assets were
6.9x GDP in
2014), and are concentrated in four domestic banks (including
BPA) and one
foreign-owned bank. The average Viability Rating of the
Fitch-rated Andorran
banks is 'bbb'. In the event of a systemic banking crisis, Fitch
expects
significant banking sector contingent liabilities could
materialise on the
sovereign's balance sheet. The economy could also be hit in such
a tail-risk
scenario.
Given the impact of the BPA crisis, real GDP estimates for 2015
have a greater
degree of uncertainty in the absence of complete financial
sector reporting
data. A stylised analysis of GDP growth in the economy,
excluding the financial
sector, estimates growth to be 1.8% in 2015, owing to a
broad-based pick-up
across all productive sectors and a rise in tourist visitor-days
(up by 8.9%).
The strong growth dynamic is supported by the low interest rate
environment,
falling commodity and energy prices, and robust wage and
employment
developments. Fitch estimates real GDP growth will be slower at
1.3% (2014:
2.3%), due to the impact of BPA on the banking sector and the
economy.
The increased inflow of net foreign direct investment (FDI) has
been providing a
boost to the economy since Andorra opened to FDI in July 2012.
Fitch estimates
the value of FDI resulting in new businesses has roughly risen
to EUR37m in 2015
from EUR11m in 2013, and has been concentrated in the retail,
business services
and asset management sectors. FDI in the real estate sector has
also risen by
30% in 2013-2015 contributing to the reactivation of the
construction industry
in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that may individually or collectively lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Worsening creditworthiness of the three large Andorran banks,
increasing the
risk of contingent liabilities crystallising on the sovereign's
balance sheet or
a large adverse impact on the real economy.
- A sharp deterioration in the real economy, which would weigh
on the
sovereign's debt dynamics.
- Failure to resolve BPA and to complete the sale of Vall Banc
smoothly,
resulting in the need for the state to provide capital.
The main factors that may individual or collectively lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Successful economic diversification of the economy away from
reliance on
tourism and financial services, which would provide the economy
with greater
buffers against shocks to these industries.
- Reduction in banking sector contingent liabilities e.g. from
higher foreign
ownership of the Andorran banks or improved creditworthiness of
the banks.
- Improvement to data reporting in terms of frequency and
availability, showing
a stronger position than is currently assumed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
There is no balance of payments or international investment
position data
available. Where possible, Fitch has made conservative estimates
and proxies for
Andorra's external position using the consolidated balance
sheets of the
Fitch-rated Andorran banks.
