(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on Aegon
N.V's (Aegon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Aegon's
primary North
American life insurance subsidiaries' (referred here as Aegon
Americas) and
Edinburgh-based Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed Aegon's
IDR at 'A', IFS ratings at 'AA-' and senior unsecured debt
rating at 'A-'.
A full list of ratings is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlooks reflect the risk that, in Fitch's view,
Aegon's earnings
may not improve to a level more commensurate with the insurer's
ratings over the
next 2-3 years. Aegon's return on equity (based on net
underlying earnings) was
6.4% at end-2015 (2014: 6.8%), still only commensurate with the
'BBB' rating
category.
Aegon's profitability is under pressure from pricing competition
and low
interest rates in its main markets and, despite management's
efforts, has not
improved significantly and has been volatile in recent years.
Negative assumption changes and model adjustments in 3Q15 (after
mortality
charges in 1Q15) suggest that the delivery of steady earnings is
challenging.
Fitch also expects Aegon's net income to remain volatile as it
can be negatively
impacted by losses on economic hedging, which are reported as a
loss under IFRS.
The affirmation of Aegon's ratings reflects the group's very
strong capital
position as measured by Fitch's capital metrics. Aegon's score
in Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Model was "very strong" at end-2014, which we
expect to have
continued in 2015, and is commensurate with the rating. Aegon
holds significant
cash balances at the holding company level, which it could use
to support its
operations if needed.
Aegon's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was
around 27% as at
end-2015 and its fixed-charge cover, based on pre-tax underlying
earnings, was
around 7x in 2015. Both metrics are a marginal improvement from
2014 but they
remain outside Fitch's guidelines for the rating. We expect debt
leverage to
remain within 26%-30%, and coverage to improve as Aegon
implements its strategy
to enhance operating efficiency and profitability, but at a
slower pace than
previously expected.
Aegon's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio remains high
compared with
those of its similarly rated peers, indicating greater reliance
on financing
activities. The main drivers of Aegon's high TFC ratio are XXX
and AXXX funding,
securitisations to finance its mortgage portfolios in the
Netherlands,
securities lending, repurchase agreements and hybrids. However,
Fitch views
Aegon's exposure to institutional funding as well-managed.
Aegon's credit-related investment losses have narrowed, with
impairments falling
since peaking in 2009. Aegon remains exposed to credit risk but
Fitch expects
any deterioration in the quality of the credit portfolio to be
manageable.
The ratings continue to be underpinned by Aegon's strong
franchise and wide
range of products and distribution channels. It is a leading
player in its main
markets - the US, the Netherlands and the UK - with top 10
positions in most of
its chosen market segments. The ratings also reflect Aegon's
measured risk
appetite and its continuing focus on cost control.
Fitch views Aegon Americas and Scottish Equitable Plc, the main
operating
subsidiaries in Aegon, as "Core" to the Aegon group and, as
such, they have an
IFS rating of 'AA-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings will be downgraded if Aegon's return on equity
(based on net
underlying earnings) fails to improve to above 7% (2015: 6.4%)
or if
fixed-charge cover falls below 6x. The ratings will also be
downgraded if, over
a sustained period, FLR rises above 30%; or the Prism
Factor-Based Model score
falls below "very strong".
The Outlook will be revised to Stable if Aegon's return on
equity (based on net
underlying earnings) improves to above 7%, provided that
fixed-charge cover also
remains above 6x, financial leverage below 30% and the Prism
Factor-Based Model
score "very strong".
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the pressure on
Aegon's earnings
and its high financial leverage. However, Aegon's ratings could
be upgraded if
there is a sustained improvement in the FLR to below 20% and
interest coverage
to above 10x with capital remaining very strong.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Aegon N.V.:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative from
Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1'
NLG250m 4.156%, callable June 2025 (NL0000120004) affirmed at
'BBB+'
NLG300m 5.185%, callable October 2018 (NL0000121416) affirmed at
'BBB+'
NLG450m 4.26%, callable March 2021 (NL0000120889) affirmed at
'BBB+'
USD500m 6.5%, callable December 2010 (NL0000062420) affirmed at
'BBB'
USD250m floating rate, callable December 2010 (NL0000062438)
affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR200m 6%, callable July 2011 (NL0000168466) affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR700m 4% callable April 2024 (XS1061711575) affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR950m floating rate, callable July 2014 (NL0000116150)
affirmed at 'BBB'
USD500m floating rate, callable July 2014 (NL0000116168)
affirmed at 'BBB'
USD1,000m 6.375%, callable June 2015 (NL0000021541) affirmed at
'BBB'
USD525m 8%, callable August 2017 (US007924608) affirmed at 'BBB'
Scottish Equitable Plc
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Revised to
Negative from Stable
The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary
companies'
Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-' and Outlooks
Revised to
Negative from Stable:
Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd.
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
The following Aegon subsidiary companies' Short-term IFS ratings
have been
affirmed at 'F1+':
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company
Aegon Funding Company LLC:
Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Federico Faccio (all entities except US subsidiaries)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jamie Tucker (US subsidiaries)
Associate Director
+1 212 612 7856
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analysts
Harish Gohil (all entities except US subsidiaries)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Julie Burke (US subsidiaries)
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3158
Committee Chairperson
Keith Buckley
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.


