(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Aegon N.V's (Aegon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Aegon's primary North American life insurance subsidiaries' (referred here as Aegon Americas) and Edinburgh-based Scottish Equitable Plc's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Aegon's IDR at 'A', IFS ratings at 'AA-' and senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-'. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlooks reflect the risk that, in Fitch's view, Aegon's earnings may not improve to a level more commensurate with the insurer's ratings over the next 2-3 years. Aegon's return on equity (based on net underlying earnings) was 6.4% at end-2015 (2014: 6.8%), still only commensurate with the 'BBB' rating category. Aegon's profitability is under pressure from pricing competition and low interest rates in its main markets and, despite management's efforts, has not improved significantly and has been volatile in recent years. Negative assumption changes and model adjustments in 3Q15 (after mortality charges in 1Q15) suggest that the delivery of steady earnings is challenging. Fitch also expects Aegon's net income to remain volatile as it can be negatively impacted by losses on economic hedging, which are reported as a loss under IFRS. The affirmation of Aegon's ratings reflects the group's very strong capital position as measured by Fitch's capital metrics. Aegon's score in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model was "very strong" at end-2014, which we expect to have continued in 2015, and is commensurate with the rating. Aegon holds significant cash balances at the holding company level, which it could use to support its operations if needed. Aegon's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was around 27% as at end-2015 and its fixed-charge cover, based on pre-tax underlying earnings, was around 7x in 2015. Both metrics are a marginal improvement from 2014 but they remain outside Fitch's guidelines for the rating. We expect debt leverage to remain within 26%-30%, and coverage to improve as Aegon implements its strategy to enhance operating efficiency and profitability, but at a slower pace than previously expected. Aegon's total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio remains high compared with those of its similarly rated peers, indicating greater reliance on financing activities. The main drivers of Aegon's high TFC ratio are XXX and AXXX funding, securitisations to finance its mortgage portfolios in the Netherlands, securities lending, repurchase agreements and hybrids. However, Fitch views Aegon's exposure to institutional funding as well-managed. Aegon's credit-related investment losses have narrowed, with impairments falling since peaking in 2009. Aegon remains exposed to credit risk but Fitch expects any deterioration in the quality of the credit portfolio to be manageable. The ratings continue to be underpinned by Aegon's strong franchise and wide range of products and distribution channels. It is a leading player in its main markets - the US, the Netherlands and the UK - with top 10 positions in most of its chosen market segments. The ratings also reflect Aegon's measured risk appetite and its continuing focus on cost control. Fitch views Aegon Americas and Scottish Equitable Plc, the main operating subsidiaries in Aegon, as "Core" to the Aegon group and, as such, they have an IFS rating of 'AA-'. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings will be downgraded if Aegon's return on equity (based on net underlying earnings) fails to improve to above 7% (2015: 6.4%) or if fixed-charge cover falls below 6x. The ratings will also be downgraded if, over a sustained period, FLR rises above 30%; or the Prism Factor-Based Model score falls below "very strong". The Outlook will be revised to Stable if Aegon's return on equity (based on net underlying earnings) improves to above 7%, provided that fixed-charge cover also remains above 6x, financial leverage below 30% and the Prism Factor-Based Model score "very strong". An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the pressure on Aegon's earnings and its high financial leverage. However, Aegon's ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in the FLR to below 20% and interest coverage to above 10x with capital remaining very strong. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Aegon N.V.: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Short-term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1' NLG250m 4.156%, callable June 2025 (NL0000120004) affirmed at 'BBB+' NLG300m 5.185%, callable October 2018 (NL0000121416) affirmed at 'BBB+' NLG450m 4.26%, callable March 2021 (NL0000120889) affirmed at 'BBB+' USD500m 6.5%, callable December 2010 (NL0000062420) affirmed at 'BBB' USD250m floating rate, callable December 2010 (NL0000062438) affirmed at 'BBB' EUR200m 6%, callable July 2011 (NL0000168466) affirmed at 'BBB' EUR700m 4% callable April 2024 (XS1061711575) affirmed at 'BBB' EUR950m floating rate, callable July 2014 (NL0000116150) affirmed at 'BBB' USD500m floating rate, callable July 2014 (NL0000116168) affirmed at 'BBB' USD1,000m 6.375%, callable June 2015 (NL0000021541) affirmed at 'BBB' USD525m 8%, callable August 2017 (US007924608) affirmed at 'BBB' Scottish Equitable Plc Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable The following Aegon North American life insurance subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'AA-' and Outlooks Revised to Negative from Stable: Transamerica Advisors Life Insurance Company Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company Transamerica Life Insurance Company Transamerica Life International (Bermuda) Ltd. Contact: Primary Analysts Federico Faccio (all entities except US subsidiaries) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Jamie Tucker (US subsidiaries) Associate Director +1 212 612 7856 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analysts Harish Gohil (all entities except US subsidiaries) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Julie Burke (US subsidiaries) Managing Director +1 312 368 3158 Committee Chairperson Keith Buckley Managing Director +1 312 368 3211 