SEOUL/HONG KONG, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed Hyundai
Capital Services Inc.'s (HCS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+',
its Short-Term IDR at 'F2', and its senior unsecured debt rating
at 'BBB+'. At
the same time, the agency has affirmed Hyundai Card Co., Ltd's
(HCC) Long-Term
IDR at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDRs is
Stable, reflecting the Outlook of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC;
BBB+/F2/Stable),
the parent of both companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HCS'S IDRS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
HCS's Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs are equalised with those of
HMC because
Fitch views HCS as a core subsidiary of HMC. HCS is a captive
auto financier of
HMC and Kia Motors Corporation (Kia; BBB+/Stable), and is highly
integrated with
them in terms of management and operation. HMC and Kia raised
their combined
ownership in HCS to 80% by acquiring General Electric Capital
Corporation's 23%
stake in 1Q16.
HCS's strong franchise in South Korea is underpinned by the
dominance of HMC and
Kia in the domestic car market. HCS's loan growth in the near
term is likely to
be supported by an extension of a reduction in special
consumption tax and the
weaker Korea won, which makes HMC cars more price competitive
against imported
cars in the domestic market. However, Fitch expects HCS to face
rising
competition from banks and consumer financing companies, which
could erode its
share of financing for HMC and Kia vehicles and its underlying
profitability in
the medium term.
HCS's asset quality remains relatively stable in a low interest
environment.
Fitch does not expect household debt leverage in Korea to
escalate to a credit
crunch in the near term, given Korea's low unemployment rate of
3.6% in 2015,
and accommodative fiscal and monetary policies. However, rising
household
leverage poses greater risk in the long term, particularly if
interest rates
rise at a rapid pace. HCS's risky assets, such as personal
loans, used-car
financing and mortgages, which formed about 25% of its
receivables at end-3Q15,
are likely to be more vulnerable in such a scenario.
HCS's liquidity remains adequate despite its heavy reliance on
wholesale
funding. Modest growth and relatively stable receivable
collection would curb
the need for funding. HCS's access to wholesale funding has been
sustained by
the linkage with HMC. HCS's funding needs would be reduced in
times of economic
downturn as auto sales by HMC and Kia are likely to shrink.
HCS's senior unsecured debt rating is equalised with its
Long-Term IDR, in line
with Fitch's criteria for rating senior unsecured bonds.
HCC'S IDRS
HCC's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB' is one notch below that of HMC,
which reflects
Fitch's view that the credit card business is not a core
operation of HMC and
there is less synergy between HCC and HMC than in the case of
HCS. Nonetheless,
Fitch believes that HCC is a strategically important subsidiary
and there is a
high probability of support from HMC. HCC management's linkage
with HMC and Kia,
54% majority ownership by HMC and its affiliates, and the use of
a same brand
name support this view.
HCC's Short-Term IDR of 'F3' reflects HCC's high reliance on
wholesale funding
and as a result, potential liquidity risks, though this is
mitigated by the
assumption that there is a high probability of support from the
parent, if
needed.
HCC's profitability will be strained by a regulatory cut in
merchant fees in the
near term. Fitch expects the merchant fee to remain low while
interest rates
remain low and the political climate favours merchants. HCC's
internal
cost-saving measures (such as cutting marketing expenses and
acquisition fees)
may partly offset the negative impact of reduced merchant fees,
but could shrink
its market share, which has already been in gradual decline.
HCC's portfolio mix is geared towards risky assets, such as cash
advances, card
loans and revolving assets, which represented over a half of
receivables at
end-3Q15. HCC's credit costs were higher than major credit card
peers' over the
last three years. In Fitch's view, HCC's below-peer delinquency
ratio does not
fully represent its asset quality because it frequently sells
delinquent loans
to HCS, which has a dedicated, established collection
department.
HCC is exposed to volatility in capital market conditions as it
depends solely
on wholesale funding. Fitch expects HCC to be more vulnerable
than HCS to a
sudden shutdown of wholesale funding because HCC's funding
pressure would remain
high due to continued usage of cards and rising demand on cash
advance and
loans, even in times of stress. That said, HCC's linkage to HMC
has supported
its access to wholesale funding. Its liquidity at end 3Q15
comprised about
KRW1.6trn of cash and liquid assets and KRW0.5tn of credit
lines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HCS'S IDRS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT, AND HCC'S IDRS
The ratings of HCS and HCC would be reviewed if there is any
change in HMC's
IDRs. The ratings would also be reviewed if HMC's ability to
provide support to
the subsidiaries or the relationship among HCS, HCC and HMC
materially changes.
Negative rating action could also result if a material
deterioration in the
financial profiles of HCS and HCC impacted HMC's own financial
profile or
rendered the subsidiaries less important to the parent's
business strategy.
If HCC's financial profile improves significantly in a
sustainable manner, its
ratings could be upgraded, but this is an unlikely prospect in
the near term.
Any action on HCS's IDRs would trigger a similar change in its
senior unsecured
debt rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCS
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
HCC
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
