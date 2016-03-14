(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
AzInsurance OJSC's
(AzInsurance) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming
its Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook follows the downgrade of Azerbaijan
on 26 February
2016 to Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) 'BB+'
from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Negative.
The weaker macro-economic environment is likely to undermine
AzInsurance's
ability to generate underwriting profit both due to sector-wide
and
idiosyncratic challenges as well as exacerbate the significant
concentration
risk in the insurer's investment portfolio. The affirmation of
the rating
reflects the insurer's strong market position and a significant
cushion in its
underwriting profitability.
Fitch expects Azerbaijan's real GDP to contract by 3.3% in 2016,
with the
non-oil activity to contract by 4%, as the government cuts back
on spending,
bank lending comes to a stop and consumer confidence and
purchasing power fall.
However, much of the fall in spending should be absorbed through
a reduction in
imports.
For the Azeri insurance sector, these developments are likely to
result in a
contraction in voluntary insurance and bancassurance segments.
AzInsurance faces
additional risk related to the reduction in imports, as cargo
insurance, mainly
focused on imported goods, accounted for 34% of the insurer's
net written
premiums in 2010-2014 and has been a consistently strong
contributor to the
insurer's underwriting result.
Apart from the recession, the insurance sector is also impacted
by the manat
devaluation of 30% in February 2015 and a further 50% in
December 2015. The
devaluation has led to the upward revision of insurance
liabilities related to
FX-denominated commercial risks and may put pressure on the
underwriting result
of insurers with high levels of net retention in 2015 and 2016.
AzInsurance is
fairly resilient to the FX-driven revaluation, as the insurer
has made intense
use of FX-matched reinsurance for large commercial property and
casualty lines.
The devaluation is also likely to put pressure on the
profitability of new
policies. Given the low capacity of the local insurance sector
and its high
dependence on outwards reinsurance purchased abroad, it may be
difficult to pass
the increased costs of outwards reinsurance to local commercial
policyholders in
full. Therefore, the margins in the commercial lines may
decline, presenting a
challenge to the sector, including AzInsurance.
On the asset side, the devaluation has helped AzInsurance
generate significant
FX gains, as 69% of the insurer's portfolio was placed in
USD-denominated
instruments at end-2015.
Fitch expects that the weakness of the banking sector, which
Fitch's Banking
System Indicator rates at 'b', will be exacerbated by the manat
devaluation and
shrinking economy. For AzInsurance this means that the rise in
concentration
risk in the investment portfolio further undermines the
insurer's risk-adjusted
capital strength. To date, the insurer has achieved only a
modest reduction of
the concentration risk with 48% of investments placed with a
related party bank
at end-2015 compared with 56% at end-2014.
Based on the insurer's unaudited annual results, net profit
improved to AZN17m
in 2015 from AZN13m in 2014, supported by FX gains on
investments. The combined
ratio stood at a very strong 64.8% in unaudited 2015 (audited
2014: 63.6%),
although the written premiums fell 11% both on a gross and net
basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Significant weakening of the underwriting performance or capital
depletion due
to investment losses could result in a downgrade. A significant
weakening of the
insurer's market position or its bargaining power could also
result in a
downgrade.
Reduced risks in its investment portfolio and improving
diversification across
business lines while maintaining sound underwriting
profitability could lead to
a revision of the Outlook to Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000869
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.