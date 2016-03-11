(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Mozambique's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B' on
Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). Fitch has also placed the Short-term IDR of 'B' on RWN.
The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that Fitch believes makes it
inappropriate
for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update
the rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Mozambique is 29 April 2016, but Fitch believes that
developments in
Mozambique warrant such a deviation from the calendar and the
rationale for this
is laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN on Mozambique's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
The Mozambican government has announced it will offer a debt
exchange to holders
of outstanding bonds issued by state-owned Empreca Mocambicana
de Atum (EMATUM).
The offer, announced on 9 March 2016, seeks to exchange USD697m
in outstanding
liabilities for a fixed rate sovereign note due 2023. In Fitch's
view, the offer
could constitute a Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) under the
agency's criteria,
which we would consider a default event.
The original USD850m EMATUM amortising bond was issued in 2013,
carries a 6.305%
coupon and a 2020 maturity date. The funds raised were
originally intended for
the development of EMATUM's tuna-fishing capabilities, but
according to the IMF,
USD500m was spent on maritime security equipment instead. The
government
subsequently incorporated the USD500m into the budget while the
remaining
USD350m is booked on EMATUM's balance sheet. The government made
the bond's
initial principal amortisation payment in September 2015 and is
scheduled to
make an interest payment on 11 March. Importantly, the
government has also
explicitly guaranteed the entire bond, as reaffirmed in the
exchange offer
prospectus.
The government has announced that it will provide full
information on the new
notes' issue price and rate of interest on 17 March 2016. Fitch
understands from
the exchange offer prospectus that the new bond will be a bullet
repayment with
a seven-year term, maturing in 2023.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will review the final terms of the exchange announced on
17 March to
consider whether the exchange constitutes a DDE under the
agency's criteria.
When considering whether a debt restructuring should be
classified as a DDE
under Fitch's criteria, both of the following need to apply: a
material
reduction in terms compared with the original contractual terms
(potentially
including a reduction in principal/interest and/or extension of
maturity date);
and the exchange is necessary to avoid a traditional payment
default on the
guaranteed EMATUM bond.
If Fitch deems the exchange offer to be a DDE, the agency would
downgrade
Mozambique's Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'C' from 'B',
indicating that
default is highly likely in the near term. Once the DDE
transaction is executed,
the IDR would be downgraded to Restricted Default (RD). Shortly
after completion
of the exchange with the issue of new securities, Mozambique's
Long-term foreign
currency IDR would be moved out of the 'RD' category and
re-rated at a level
consistent with the agency's assessment of its post default
structure and credit
profile.
Conversely, if the terms of the exchange are not judged to
constitute a DDE
under Fitch's criteria, we could remove the RWN and affirm the
rating.
In the event of delays to the announcement or further
uncertainty as to the
terms of the exchange, Fitch would likely maintain the RWN.
The rating will be formally reviewed on 29 April 2016, in line
with Fitch's
published calendar.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Based on the public statements made by the authorities to date,
Fitch assumes
that a bond exchange will occur in the near term and that there
is a possibility
that the offer could constitute a DDE under the agency's
criteria.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mozambique - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Distressed Debt Exchange (pub. 12 Jun 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000831
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
