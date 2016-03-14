(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Guangzhou R&F
Properties Co.
Ltd.'s (Guangzhou R&F) leverage to fall below 55% in 2016. The
2015 annual
results show the company is deleveraging in line with Fitch's
expectations, and
will not have an impact on the Chinese property developer's
'BB'/Negative
rating.
Guangzhou R&F's leverage, measured by net debt to adjusted
inventory, was at
57.5% at the end of 2015, compared with a peak of 61.3% a year
earlier. A
catalyst for further deleveraging will be a successful A-share
listing on the
Chinese Shanghai Stock Exchange, for which an application was
submitted in
September 2015. Stable contracted sales and slower land
acquisitions are also
key drivers. Fitch estimates Guangzhou R&F's annual land premium
will be around
CNY8bn-10bn in 2016-2017.
Guangzhou R&F's contracted sales in 2015 were flat compared to
2014, at CNY54bn.
Fitch expects the company's contracted sales to see only a
marginal single-digit
increase over the next one to two years as the company is more
focused on
maintaining an EBITDA margin of around 23%-25%.EBITDA margin
dropped to 23.5% in
2015 from 28.3% in 2014, due to bookings of contracted sales
from social
housing, which have lower margins.
Fitch expects the ratio of contracted sales to total debt to be
around 0.5x-0.6x
in the next 18 to 24 months, little changed from its 2015 level.
Churn weakened
in 2015, where the ratio of total contracted sales to total debt
had fallen to
0.58x by end-2015 from 0.65x a year earlier.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for
Guangzhou R&F, please refer to the rating action commentary
"Fitch Revises
Guangzhou R&F's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB'", dated 4
September 2015
and available at www.fitchratings.com.
