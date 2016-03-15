(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China Overseas
Land & Investment
Limited's (COLI, A-/Stable) HKD37.08bn (CNY31bn) acquisition of
the CITIC
Group's property portfolio supports the Chinese property
developer's rating.
Fitch believes the transaction will not result in a sustained
substantial
increase in COLI's leverage. This is because it will pay for the
transaction via
share issuance of HKD29.724bn and with assets worth HKD7.356bn.
Furthermore,
COLI's management has a strong track record of prudent financial
management, and
it is likely to manage the leverage of the acquired portfolio to
be coherent of
with COLI's own financial targets. COLI's leverage, as measured
by net
debt-to-adjusted inventory, was 12.5% as of June 2015.
The acquired portfolio comprises assets from CITIC Pacific,
CITIC Corporation
and CITIC Limited (together known as CITIC Group). COLI and the
group signed the
sales and purchase agreement for the transaction on 14 March
2016.
Following the transaction, CITIC Group will own more than 10% of
COLI and become
the second-largest shareholder in the company. CITIC Group will
be given board
representation; and as a long-term strategic shareholder, will
have potential
business collaboration with COLI.
Fitch expects the acquisition to increase COLI's land bank in
Tier 1 and 2
cities by 54.5%. COLI had an attributable land bank of 44.09
million square
metres (sq m) in gross floor area (GFA) as of end-June 2015.
CITIC Group's
property portfolio includes residential-focused property
development projects
with total GFA of about 24 million sq m covering 25 cities, most
of which are
Tier 1 and 2 cities.
Fitch believes COLI is one of the few state-owned enterprises
with the capacity
and ability to execute such a large acquisition, in view of its
healthy
financial position and previous experience in absorbing a large
asset injection
from its ultimate parent, China State Construction Engineering
Corporation. In
the medium to long term, Fitch expects COLI to continue its
business strategy
and maintain its leadership position in the Chinese homebuilding
market.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for COLI,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Upgrades
China Overseas Land
to 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 18 December 2015 and available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.