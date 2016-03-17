(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) The annual meeting of
China's National
People's Congress (NPC) has resulted in no major surprises or
changes to
macroeconomic targets and policy priorities. Key questions on
the pace and
content of structural reforms - and how potential asset quality
problems in the
financial system are to be addressed - remain substantially
unanswered. Fitch
Ratings believes that the Chinese authorities face a sharpening
dilemma between
recognising the costs of the imbalances that have built up in
the economy and
allowing vulnerabilities to intensify further.
The first week of the NPC seemed to indicate a broader focus on
stimulus over
reform. Notably, the authorities have conceded that the economy
will continue to
add to leverage in 2016 - with a total social financing (TSF)
growth target of
13% versus an implied nominal GDP growth target in the single
digits. The focus
on stimulus in conjunction with China's broader economic
challenges could have
an effect on the sovereign, with increased government borrowing
targeted this
year. Fitch expects the authorities will ultimately have to
fiscalise more of
the cost of China's imbalances.
At the same time, the commitment by authorities on the nature
and pace of
supply-side reforms at the NPC has remained broadly vague.
Reducing excess
supply in certain sectors is a theme which was reinforced at the
NPC, for
example, but the CNY100bn (USD16bn) in resources pledged are
small within the
context of China's USD11trn economy. More broadly, the slogan of
"supply side
reform" remains a fairly general term that could mean various
different kinds of
policies. Furthermore, China continues to lack a comprehensive
framework on how
to address the potentially significant asset-quality problems in
the financial
system.
Fitch maintains that we do not expect a hard-landing growth
scenario for China
in the near term, as the agency believes authorities still have
the
administrative and financial resources to avert a disruptive
outcome. That said,
we believe that the economy could face a bleaker medium-term
outlook without
structural adjustment and macroeconomic rebalancing, which would
be likely to
require major structural reforms.
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth to slow to 6.2% this year from
6.9% in 2015. We
caution against reading too much into the data around Chinese
New Year, but the
growth pattern indicated thus far has not been constructive for
rebalancing away
from investment towards consumption.
Fixed-asset investment - particularly in real estate - has
re-accelerated while
retail sales have weakened over the first two months of the
year. There has been
a marked surge in property sales and property investment in the
top tier cities
as broad-based activity indicators continue to slow. These
developments
underscore the urgency of the reform challenge.
Capital outflows have begun to slow, in line with Fitch's
expectations. The
decline in reserves in February was around USD29bn, which was
significantly
lower than the almost USD100bn in the previous month. The
Governor of the
People's Bank of China confirmed over the weekend that the
authorities do not
intend to resort to a significant yuan depreciation to prop up
growth - a
measure which would threaten to reverse even the limited
progress on rebalancing
so far achieved.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
