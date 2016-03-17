(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned National
Australia Bank
Limited's (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 26 USD1.4bn mortgage
covered bonds a
rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total
outstanding
issuance to AUD21.1bn. The fixed-rate bond is due in March 2021
and benefits
from a 12 month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 notches (moderate risk) and the
asset percentage
(AP) relied upon in Fitch's analysis of 89.5%, which is used in
the asset
coverage test and provides a small buffer to Fitch's breakeven
AP of 90%. This
supports a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of default
(PD) basis and a
'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on
the covered
bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on NAB's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90%, corresponding to a breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC) of 11.1%, is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 14.4% due to the significant mismatches in the
programme, with the
weighted-average (WA) residual life of the assets at 16.4 years
and the
liabilities at five years. This is followed by the cover pool's
credit loss of
3.8% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component
reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 6.1%, reflecting longer WA life of the assets
versus outstanding
liabilities and excess spread available under the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade should any
of the following
occur:
- NAB's IDR is downgraded by four notches
- the D-Cap falls by more than three notches
- the AP Fitch takes into account rises above the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 90%
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
National Australia
Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
