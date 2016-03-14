(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) The monetary easing announced by the
European Central
Bank on Thursday had some unexpected components, in particular
the new
'TLTROII', but it is unlikely to provide a significant boost to
the subdued
eurozone recovery, Fitch Ratings says. This assumption is
reflected in our
latest eurozone growth forecast, which sees the bloc's real GDP
expanding by
1.5% for the second consecutive year in 2016.
The ECB cut its deposit rate by 10bp to minus 0.4% and expanded
its quantitative
easing programme, increasing monthly purchases to EUR80bn and
including
investment-grade corporate bonds. Cuts to the deposit rate and
QE expansion were
in line with our expectations, but the ECB also cut the main
refinancing
operation (MRO) rate by 5bp to zero. We had forecast that the
MRO would be
unchanged.
Four targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO II) will
start in June.
Borrowing rates on these four-year facilities could be as low as
the interest
rate on the deposit facility, if banks exceed certain lending
benchmarks.
The ECB's action has no impact on bank ratings. Very low
interest rates are
already making it more difficult for banks in the eurozone to
sustain
profitability and return on equity remains well below pre-crisis
levels. Net
interest margins are unlikely to see a material improvement
until either
competition eases or more banks pass on negative rates to their
customers. Most
are reluctant to consider this, but the longer the period of
negative rates
continues, the more earnings come under pressure.
We do not believe Thursday's measures will have a major
additional impact on
banks' profits or their willingness to lend. Taken as a whole,
at EUR200bn at
end-2015, eurozone commercial banks' excess reserve deposits at
the ECB are
still a small share (0.7%) of their total assets. Even if they
rose to EUR500bn
due to QE, and the deposit rate were cut further to minus 0.5%,
the annual cost
to the eurozone banking sector would be EUR2.5bn, or around 5%
of its total 2015
profits. Similarly, taking the MRO 10bp into negative territory
would have an
annual cost to the sector of around EUR0.5bn via remuneration on
required
reserves.
The impact on banks will vary. Those with customer deposits and
long-term
funding that exceed their opportunity to extend lending at
viable rates of
return are more exposed than those whose loans-to-deposits and
long-term funding
ratios remain above 100%. The former are more likely to charge
for customer
deposits or impose negative rates. The availability of cheap
funding via the
TLTROs would benefit participating banks' net interest margins
if earnings are
not dragged down by surplus funding and liquidity, and they are
able to extend
TLTRO funding to lend at reasonable margins, taking risk into
account.
The existing stock of floating-rate lending at rates linked
closely to central
bank rates will be a drag on earnings and the benefits of
long-term fixed rate
loans priced when ECB rates were higher will erode if low or
negative central
bank rates persist and higher rate lending is repaid.
The ECB expects inflation to remain negative in the coming
months before picking
up later this year. We think its willingness to loosen monetary
conditions to
keep long-term inflation expectations anchored is one reason the
eurozone can
avoid prolonged deflation. However, the market moves following
the announcement
and ECB president Mario Draghi's subsequent comments highlights
the potentially
volatile reactions to central bank communications, which can
have an impact on
the effectiveness of policy measures.
Contacts:
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Banks
+44 20 3530 1095
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
