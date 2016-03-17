(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 16 (Fitch) Shanghai Pudong Development
Bank's (SPDB,
BBB-/Stable) plan to raise CNY14.8bn (USD2.3bn) - via a share
placement to
Shanghai International Group (SIG), which is wholly owned by the
Shanghai
government, and one of its subsidiaries - reinforces the bank's
strategic
importance to the government, Fitch Ratings says. This linkage
underscores the
high probability that the Shanghai government would provide
support to SPDB in
times of need.
SPDB said on 10 March 2016 that it plans to privately place new
shares with SIG
and its fully owned subsidiary, Shanghai Guoxin Investment and
Development
Company. This proposed capital raising is in addition to SPDB's
plan to issue
CNY16.4bn (USD2.6bn) of shares to acquire Shanghai Trust from
SIG and other
shareholders. SIG's shareholding in SPDB is likely to increase
to 29.8% upon
completion of this private placement and SPDB's acquisition of
Shanghai Trust,
from 24.3%. The proposed private placement is pending regulatory
and shareholder
approval, and SIG will be obliged to hold the shares for at
least 36 months.
However, Fitch estimates that the capital raising plan will have
only a limited
positive impact on SPDB's capital position (and thus its
Viability Rating, VR),
with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio likely to rise by
less than 50pp
(8.16% at end-June 2015) given the bank's growth. In addition,
based on the
bank's growth and capital plans for 2016-2018, significantly
more capital will
need to be raised. SPDB targets CET1 ratio, Tier 1 ratio and
capital adequacy
ratio (CAR) of 9.1%, 10.1% and 12.1%, respectively, by end-2018.
This includes a
0.6% additional Pillar 2 capital requirement above the minimum
requirements for
domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs), which are CET1
ratio of 8.5%,
Tier 1 ratio of 9.5% and CAR of 11.5%.
SPDB estimates that these higher requirements imply it will need
additional CET1
capital of CNY24bn-39bn, Tier 1 capital of CNY40bn-45bn and
total capital of
CNY45bn-61bn under different profit retention and growth
scenarios. Actual
capital needs will be contingent upon a number of factors, such
as changes in
regulations and the pace of margin compression and deterioration
in asset
quality, as well as asset growth. SIG has been supportive of
SPDB's capital
raising in the past and Fitch believes such ordinary capital
support will
continue given SPDB's strong relationship with the Shanghai
government.
China has not announced the list of banks that qualify as D-SIBs
and SPDB has
not been designated as a D-SIB yet. Increasing systemic
importance or more
explicit statements of support by the government could further
enhance the level
of perceived sovereign support for banks.
Fitch reassessed the support for SPDB in November 2015 and
upgraded SPDB's
Support Rating to '2' from '3' and Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'. The upgrade reflected our view that the state has a
higher propensity to
support SPDB than we previously thought given the bank's
increasing systemic and
regional importance, as well as enhanced strategic role in the
development of
Shanghai as a major financial centre.
All Fitch-rated Chinese banks have IDRs that are driven by
sovereign support,
which would flow through local governments or larger state-owned
enterprises.
According to SPDB's preliminary 2015 earnings, total assets grew
by 20%
year-over-year to CNY5trn. SPDB's track record of rapid asset
growth has
weakened its capital position and the bank has one of the
weakest CET1 ratios
among Fitch-rated Chinese banks at end-June 2015. That said,
SPDB's VR at 'b+'
reflects its modest overall loss-absorption buffer, which is in
line with that
of its mid-tier peers despite above-peer reserve levels.
Contact:
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
Room 1930, 19/F, PICC Tower
2 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District
Beijing 100022, China
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.