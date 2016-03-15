(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ageas
SA/NV's Long term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook on the
IDR is Stable.
Ageas SA/NV is the ultimate holding company of the Ageas group
(Ageas).
Fitch has also affirmed Ageas Insurance International NV's (an
intermediate
holding company) Long-term IDR at 'A'. The agency has further
affirmed AG
Insurance's and Ageas Insurance Limited's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS ratings are
Stable.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Ageas's announcement that it has
reached a settlement
agreement with several claimant organisations with regard to all
civil
proceedings related to the former Fortis group for events that
occurred in 2007
and 2008. Ageas also announced that it has reached an agreement
with its
Directors and Officers' (D&O) insurers. All the parties involved
will submit the
settlement agreement to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal in
accordance with Dutch
applicable procedures.
The upgrade of Ageas SA/NV's IDR reflects Fitch's expectation
that the Amsterdam
Court of Appeal will declare the settlement binding for all
eligible Fortis
shareholders. This may take between nine and 12 months from the
submission of
the request, which will happen within two months from the date
of the
announcement, according to Ageas. Previously, the litigation
risk was reflected
in Ageas SA/NV's IDR being one notch lower than the IDR of the
other entities in
the group.
Although the settlement will be recognised in Ageas's 1Q16
financial statements,
Fitch considers it to be positive for the IDR of Ageas SA/NV.
The agreement, if
declared binding by the Dutch court, reduces significantly
litigation risk and
enhances future financial flexibility.
The net impact of the proposed settlements on the group IFRS net
result is
EUR889m (around 8% of 2015 group shareholders' funds). Ageas had
provisioned
EUR132.6m in 2014 against litigation risk. The expected net cash
impact is
around EUR1bn; however, Fitch understands from management that
this amount will
only be paid after completion of legal proceedings. Ageas had a
EUR1.3bn net
cash position at end-2015. In addition, we expect its cash
position to be
boosted by the sale of its life insurance business in Hong Kong,
due to be
completed in 1Q16.
When the full impact of the settlement is taken into account,
Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) score for Ageas remains
at least "Very
Strong" based on 2014 results, which Fitch expects to have
continued in 2015.
Financial leverage ratio marginally increases due to lower
shareholders' funds,
but it remains below Fitch's median guidelines for the 'A' IFS
category. We
expect both the Prism FBM score and FLR to improve following the
sale of the
Hong Kong business.
Today's affirmation of Ageas's ratings reflects the group's
robust underwriting
profitability in 2015, with the reported life operating result
improving 7% yoy
to EUR565m and the group's combined ratio improving to 96.8%
(2014: 99.6%),
despite the impact of the December 2015 floods in the UK.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ageas's ratings could be downgraded if the group's Prism FBM
score falls to
"Strong" on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be
downgraded if the
group's profitability weakens significantly, with a pre-tax
operating profit
return on equity below 5% (2014: 9%) and a pre-tax operating
return on assets
below 0.4% (2014: 0.7%).
The ratings could be upgraded if Ageas's profitability improves
over a sustained
period, with a pre-tax operating profit return on equity of at
least 12%, a
pre-tax operating return on assets of 1.1% or above, and group
earnings being in
line with 'AA'-rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Ageas SA/NV
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Ageas Insurance International NV
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
AG Insurance
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated bond affirmed at 'BBB+'
Ageas Insurance Limited
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Ageas Hybrid Financing SA
Hybrid capital instruments upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Ageasfinlux SA
Hybrid capital instruments upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
