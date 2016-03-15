(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ageas SA/NV's Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Ageas SA/NV is the ultimate holding company of the Ageas group (Ageas). Fitch has also affirmed Ageas Insurance International NV's (an intermediate holding company) Long-term IDR at 'A'. The agency has further affirmed AG Insurance's and Ageas Insurance Limited's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Ageas's announcement that it has reached a settlement agreement with several claimant organisations with regard to all civil proceedings related to the former Fortis group for events that occurred in 2007 and 2008. Ageas also announced that it has reached an agreement with its Directors and Officers' (D&O) insurers. All the parties involved will submit the settlement agreement to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal in accordance with Dutch applicable procedures. The upgrade of Ageas SA/NV's IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal will declare the settlement binding for all eligible Fortis shareholders. This may take between nine and 12 months from the submission of the request, which will happen within two months from the date of the announcement, according to Ageas. Previously, the litigation risk was reflected in Ageas SA/NV's IDR being one notch lower than the IDR of the other entities in the group. Although the settlement will be recognised in Ageas's 1Q16 financial statements, Fitch considers it to be positive for the IDR of Ageas SA/NV. The agreement, if declared binding by the Dutch court, reduces significantly litigation risk and enhances future financial flexibility. The net impact of the proposed settlements on the group IFRS net result is EUR889m (around 8% of 2015 group shareholders' funds). Ageas had provisioned EUR132.6m in 2014 against litigation risk. The expected net cash impact is around EUR1bn; however, Fitch understands from management that this amount will only be paid after completion of legal proceedings. Ageas had a EUR1.3bn net cash position at end-2015. In addition, we expect its cash position to be boosted by the sale of its life insurance business in Hong Kong, due to be completed in 1Q16. When the full impact of the settlement is taken into account, Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) score for Ageas remains at least "Very Strong" based on 2014 results, which Fitch expects to have continued in 2015. Financial leverage ratio marginally increases due to lower shareholders' funds, but it remains below Fitch's median guidelines for the 'A' IFS category. We expect both the Prism FBM score and FLR to improve following the sale of the Hong Kong business. Today's affirmation of Ageas's ratings reflects the group's robust underwriting profitability in 2015, with the reported life operating result improving 7% yoy to EUR565m and the group's combined ratio improving to 96.8% (2014: 99.6%), despite the impact of the December 2015 floods in the UK. RATING SENSITIVITIES Ageas's ratings could be downgraded if the group's Prism FBM score falls to "Strong" on a sustained basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if the group's profitability weakens significantly, with a pre-tax operating profit return on equity below 5% (2014: 9%) and a pre-tax operating return on assets below 0.4% (2014: 0.7%). The ratings could be upgraded if Ageas's profitability improves over a sustained period, with a pre-tax operating profit return on equity of at least 12%, a pre-tax operating return on assets of 1.1% or above, and group earnings being in line with 'AA'-rated peers. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Ageas SA/NV Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Ageas Insurance International NV Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable AG Insurance IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Subordinated bond affirmed at 'BBB+' Ageas Insurance Limited IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Ageas Hybrid Financing SA Hybrid capital instruments upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Ageasfinlux SA Hybrid capital instruments upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 