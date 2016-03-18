(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City
of Barcelona's
(Barcelona) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have
also been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects Barcelona's strong operating
performance and liquidity
in 2015 and moderate direct debt, following reduction from 2014.
The affirmation
also reflects the city's strong economy. The Stable Outlook
factors in our
expectation that Barcelona will continue to post strong
operating performance,
and that direct debt will stabilise through to 2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Economy
Barcelona is the administrative, political and economic center
of the Autonomous
Community of Catalonia (BB/Negative/B), hosting 21.4% of the
region's population
in 2015. The city has a diversified and wealthy economy and
benefits from strong
tourist activity. Barcelona's seaport is a leader in Europe with
the highest
cruise passenger traffic in the Mediterranean and with
significant containers
traffic.
Its strong economy is demonstrated by a regional GDP per capita
in 2014 that was
18.8% above the Spanish average and a higher-than-average
employment rate of 51%
in December 2015 (47% in Spain). In December 2015, the number of
registered
workers in the city was up 3.4% yoy.
Strong Operating Performance
Barcelona's strong operating performance is largely driven by
large transfers
from the central government (42% of operating revenue) and
strong tax
collection.
The 2016 draft budget presented by the new local government was
not approved,
resulting in the 2015 budget being extended into 2016. Under
Fitch's base case
scenario, Barcelona's operating margin is expected to remain
strong at 16%-17%
in 2016-2018 (21.1% at end-2015), in compliance with the fiscal
target. The new
local government will take advantage of its financial leeway to
increase
operating expenditure to between 3% and 5% in 2016-2018, largely
on social
spending. Barcelona's operating revenue should grow by a more
moderate 1%-2% on
average in 2016-2018, following an update of cadastral values
and based on its
scope for tax rate increases.
Barcelona's operating margin remained strong in 2015 at 21.1%
(22.6% in 2014).
Its current balance of EUR563.7m is below the 2014 level of
EUR725.4m, due to a
one-off recognition of EUR170m in financial revenues in 2014 and
operating
spending growth of 8% yoy.
Change of Government
Local elections in May 2015 saw the formation of a minority
government by the
left wing coalition party Barcelona en Comu, which resulted in a
fragmented city
council political composition. The new mayor is Ada Colau, who
has a strong
intention to comply with deficit and debt targets.
Moderate Direct Debt; Strong Liquidity
Direct debt remained moderate at EUR835.7m, or 32.2% of current
revenue in 2015,
down from EUR971.6m or 37.2% in 2014, following a refinance of
EUR138m debt. For
2016, Fitch's base case scenario assumes direct debt will
stabilise at close to
32%-34% of expected current revenue, well below the 75% debt
target.
Pressure on debt servicing is fairly moderate, in particular
with EUR331.7m debt
maturing over the next three years, representing about 40% of
outstanding direct
debt at end-2015. Nevertheless, this is mitigated by the city's
strong cash
position of EUR631.2m at end-2015, which indicates a low 14% net
overall risk to
current revenue. Its strong cash position also means that no
renewal of
short-term credit lines was necessary in 2015, which we expect
to continue in
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Barcelona's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign IDR and are
sensitive to
changes of the sovereign rating. An upgrade of the sovereign IDR
would result in
an upgrade of Barcelona's IDR, provided the city continues to
post a strong
operating performance and a moderate direct debt-to-current
revenue ratio.
Although Fitch currently considers this scenario as highly
unlikely, a sharp
decline in the current margin below 5% (2015: 21.7%) and a sharp
increase in
direct debt would trigger a negative rating action on
Barcelona's IDR.
Barcelona's IDRs could be placed on Rating Watch Negative or
downgraded in the
event of a unilateral declaration of Catalonia's independence,
which would
weaken Barcelona's financial metrics.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001182
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.