NEW YORK, March 14 (Fitch) U.S. corporates with China exposure
will not be
uniformly affected by slowing Chinese economic growth. Those
with exposure to
end users are better positioned than those providing input for
re-export or
property development, according to Fitch Ratings.
We believe, on whole, U.S. based corporations have manageable
direct exposure to
China's slowing economy. U.S. sectors that have considerable
direct ties to
Chinese exports include agriculture, airspace, autos, chemicals
and
semiconductors. Exports to China were $124 billion in 2014,
which is less than
1% of U.S.'s $17 trillion GDP.
Despite the considerable challenges for China, there appear to
be sufficient
policy levers available and enough diversity in growth drivers
to avoid a hard
landing in 2016. Central government spending has recently
accelerated rapidly,
and infrastructure investment, which accounts for a similar
share of overall
fixed asset investment as the real estate sector, continues to
grow swiftly,
supported by stepped-up financing from the policy banks.
Consumer spending
growth indicators have held up well so far (and are corroborated
by the reported
strength of Chinese tourism demand around the rest of Asia), and
labor market
conditions have not suffered any major deterioration. Fitch
forecasts 6.2% GDP
growth for 2016 relative to the government's target range of
6.5%-7%.
In the metals & mining sector, China's exports of its excess
production have
resulted in globally weak prices for steel and aluminum
producers and regional
consolidation in those industries. U.S. Steel has been shrinking
its footprint
as well as seeking trade remedies to cope with import
competition. Alcoa has
been curtailing smelting and refining capacity while growing its
aerospace and
automotive exposure. U.S. coal companies that levered up for
metallurgical coal
acquisitions in 2011 have been in a death spiral from weak
domestic demand,
strong dollar and precipitous drop in metallurgical coal prices
driven, in part,
by the slowdown in China. In particular, 26% of U.S. coal
production in 2013 was
mined by companies that have recently filed for bankruptcy and a
further 19% was
mined by Peabody Energy, which is near default.
In the chemicals sector, U.S. companies' direct exposure to
China is limited,
but competition from excess supply of agricultural chemicals or
construction
chemicals, such as urea, glyphosate, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
and titanium
dioxide, can weigh on prices. Westlake Chemical discussed the
potential for
China's PVC costs to drop further with a weaker yuan and excess
domestic coal
supply in its 4Q15 earnings call. However, companies with
exposure to packaging
or consumer products are benefiting from the growth of China's
consumer sector.
In particular, in its 4Q15 earnings call and release, Dow stated
that China
remains a bright spot on consumer driven demand and greater
China saw 10% volume
growth in 2015.
General Motors (GM) and, to a lesser extent, Ford have sizable
exposure to
China. Auto sales got a big boost in 4Q15 when the government
reduced the
purchase tax on smaller vehicles by 50% following a steep
falloff that coincided
with stock market volatility. However, Fitch has concerns that
the stimulus may
have pulled demand forward, which could lead to a sales decline
in 2017 if the
stimulus is not extended. GM sold 3.7 million vehicles in China
in 2015, up 5.4%
from 2014 and equal to 37.4% of its global sales volume. China
makes up a
smaller portion of Ford's business, accounting for only about
17.5% of the
company's unit sales, but it is a key driver of global growth
for the company.
U.S. casino operators have notable exposure to Macau, which
derives the majority
of its casino resort patrons from mainland China. These include,
in order of
exposure, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts. 4Q15
casino revenues
declined 27%, with much of this decrease related to the
corruption crackdown
initiatives on the mainland. Visitation from the mainland was
down a more
manageable 4% in 4Q15, and 2016 is off to a better start.
January visitation
from mainland was virtually flat, down 0.7% from prior year.
More importantly,
the average length of stay of visitors increased to 1.2 days
from 0.9 day a year
ago, a sign that the market is attracting a higher quality
customer mix.
Consumer oriented sectors not as exposed to the corruption
crackdown are faring
much better. Yum! Brands! China division, which operates 7,176
restaurants,
opened 384 new restaurants in 4Q15 and saw 2% same-store-growth.
Yum's China
division accounts for more than half of Yum's revenues and is
being spun off in
2016. Apple sold 18% more iPhones on the mainland during 4Q15
relative to the
past year.
Notwithstanding the direct exposure to exports to China, a
sharper downturn in
China's economy relative to Fitch's orderly deceleration base
case could trigger
a ripple effect on global demand. In the bear case, the U.S.
remains out of a
recession with growth slowing by 0.9% in 2016 compared to Oxford
Economics' base
case, according to our China Slowdown Scenario report. However,
U.S. shipping,
materials, commodities and industrials would be especially
exposed, according to
a survey of Fitch's U.S. Corporates analysts.
For more information, see our special report titled, "China
Slowdown Scenario:
Testing Credit Connections," which is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
