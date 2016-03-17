(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
expects that
China-based Greenland Holding Group Company Limited's
(Greenland; BBB-/Negative)
leverage may fall after it successfully implements its plan to
form a
hospitality REIT for an eventual listing on Singapore Stock
Exchange.
Greenland announced on 12 March that it plans to sell 19 hotels
in China with an
estimated value of CNY21bn to a Singapore-based hospitality REIT
where it will
hold a 30% stake. This hospitality REIT will be formed together
with
Singapore-based Amare Investment Management Group Pte. Ltd.
(Amare), which
specialises in real estate investment. Greenland also plans to
form an asset
management joint-venture with Amare where it will hold a 25%
stake to continue
participating in the operational management of these hotels.
Greenland has identified six operating hotels in Tier 1 and Tier
2 cities with a
total of 1,767 rooms to be sold to this hospitality REIT for an
estimated value
of CNY6.2bn. The REIT may also acquire Greenland's overseas
hotels in Los
Angeles, Sydney and Frankfurt.
Fitch believes that this REIT plan can bring synergy to
Greenland's existing
business that has a substantial exposure to large-scale
commercial property
development. This allows for an asset-recycling process for
Greenland to dispose
of these high-capex property investments and improve its cash
flow management.
Selling these hotel assets will reduce its annual recurring
income of CNY1.5bn
(at year-end 2014) from hotel operations, although reduction of
Greenland's
leverage will have a stronger positive impact on its credit
profile because of
its high leverage of 56% net debt/adjusted inventory at year-end
2014.
Greenland's recurring operating income scale is insignificant
relative to its
property development business which generates an annual revenue
of more than
CNY100bn and is therefore not an important rating factor.
Contact:
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
