(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+(EXP)'
expected rating to South Korea based Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan;
A/Stable) proposed
US dollar denominated subordinated unsecured notes.
This is Shinhan's first offshore issue of a Basel III-compliant
Tier 2
instrument. Fitch expects the notes to have an issue size of
USD500m and a tenor
of 10 years. Shinhan will use the proceeds to strengthen its
Tier 2 regulatory
capital position and for general corporate purposes. The notes
will be issued
under Shinhan's USD6bn global medium term note programme, last
updated on 15
March 2016. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates the Basel III Tier 2 notes two notches below
Shinhan's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which in turn is driven by its 'a'
Viability Rating
(VR). This reflects the notes' high loss-severity relative to
senior unsecured
instruments due to their subordinated status. If the notes reach
the point of
non-viability (PONV), they will be fully and permanently written
off. This means
investors would not recover any of their investment.
Shinhan is one of South Korea's key domestic systemically
important banks. Fitch
believes the anchor rating best reflecting the risk of Shinhan
triggering the
non-viability event is the IDR, which is the higher of VR and
the Support Rating
Floor. South Korea's banks would reach a PONV when designated as
an insolvent
financial institution (FI) as defined in Article 2 of the Act on
the Structural
Improvement of the Financial Industry. The Act says an FI
becomes insolvent if:
- its liabilities exceed its assets,
- it is under suspension of payment of claims, such as deposits,
or redemption
of money borrowed from other FIs, or
- the Financial Services Commission or Deposits Insurance
Committee deems it is
unable to pay claims, such as deposits, or redeem borrowed money
without
external support.
This effectively means the PONV is reached upon insolvency or
default, which is
a similar point at which senior unsecured debt is considered to
be in default.
As a result, Fitch believes investors of both senior unsecured
and subordinated
debt would benefit from pre-emptive support from the local
authorities given
Shinhan's systemic importance.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 notes,
see the non-rating action commentary "Fitch: Korean Basel III
Terms Become More
Creditor Friendly", dated 26 September 2014 and available at
www.fitchratings.com
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Shinhan's Long-Term IDR, which is currently driven
by VR, would
affect the rating of these notes. The downside to the IDR would
be limited to
one notch given that the current Support Rating Floor for
Shinhan is at 'A-'.
For more details on the drivers and sensitivities of Shinhan's
VR, see "Fitch
Affirms Shinhan Bank at 'A'/Stable", dated 29 May 2015,
available at
www.fitchratings.com
Shinhan's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR rated at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR rated at 'F1'
Viability Rating rated at 'a'
Support Rating rated at '1'
Support Rating Floor rated at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt rated at 'A'
Hybrid capital (legacy Tier 1) securities rated at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
