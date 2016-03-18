(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) The drop in US money market
funds' (MMFs)
exposures to European banks at quarter end is becoming
increasingly more
pronounced, Fitch Ratings says. "Window dressing" by banks to
improve regulatory
figures at reporting dates is common practice, but recently
enacted regulatory
rules for European banks combined with MMFs' use of the Fed's
reverse repurchase
programme are likely exacerbating the quarterly fluctuations.
<script
id="infogram_0_us_mmf_exposures_european_banks_us_banks_rrp"
title="US
MMF Exposures: European Banks, US Banks, RRP"
src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?2AK"
type="text/javascript">
In Europe, the leverage ratio is reported quarterly and was
initially calculated
using the average of the month-end leverage ratios over a
quarter. This was
amended effective January 2015 to be calculated using a
point-in-time
quarter-end basis, to align with solvency reporting. This may
have exacerbated
intra-quarter fluctuations by incentivising banks to report
lower balance sheet
volumes on the last day of a quarter than they held during the
quarter.
Regulators are attuned to "window dressing" and some require
their banks to use
averages of daily balance sheet exposures when calculating
quarter-end ratios.
In the US, the supplementary leverage ratio uses daily averages
for on-balance
sheet items and the average of three month-end calculations for
off-balance-sheet items. UK banks will be required to report an
additional
leverage ratio using daily averages to their regulator starting
2017 and to
publicly disclose this in 2018.
The UK regulator's action could lessen banks' incentives to
adjust leverage
ratios on any specific date. This may reduce the fluctuations in
UK bank funding
from US MMFs, so the trend could be more similar to the less
volatile exposures
of US banks. The different rules for calculating the leverage
ratio give
European banks (excluding the UK) additional balance sheet
flexibility to
temporarily manage down their exposure measures, barring any
changes to the
definition and calculation of the leverage ratio stemming from
the Basel
Committee's review by end-2016.
The Fed's reverse repurchase operations (RRP) may also be
contributing to the
increase in volatility in MMF exposure to European banks. MMFs'
growing comfort
with this alternative risk-free investment has driven them to
increase
allocations to the RRP, especially at quarter ends, when bank
demand for dollar
funding from MMFs ebbed. RRP assets at prime and government
funds have topped or
roughly equalled allocations to European banks each quarter end
since December
2014.
<script
id="infogram_0_european_banks_and_us_mmf_exposures_from_2011"
title="European Banks & US MMF Exposures from 2011"
src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?dZL"
type="text/javascript">
Quarterly dips in the top 10 prime US MMFs' exposures to
European banks emerged
at end-2012. There was no visible seasonal pattern in 2011-2012
during the
height of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, when prime MMFs
were sharply
reducing their European exposures.
The quarterly dips became apparent by end-2012 as European
exposures increased,
coinciding with the implementation of the parallel run period
for the Basel
leverage ratio on 1 January 2013. The swings have become
sharper, maybe as
disclosure requirements for European banks became clearer in the
lead-up to the
public disclosure of the leverage ratio starting 1 January 2015.
Demand and supply-side dynamics will continue to contribute to
shifts in MMF
asset allocations, likely away from European banks and toward
the Fed's RRP
facility at quarter ends.
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
Macro Credit Research
+1 212 908-0535
Greg Fayvilevich
Senior Director
Fund & Asset Manager Group
+1 212 908-9151
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1793
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908
0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.