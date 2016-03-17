(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) The Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision's proposal
that banks apply a 50% risk weight surcharge to loans made in a
currency other
than the borrower's main source of income could discourage
unhedged foreign
currency (FC) lending, says Fitch Ratings. Such lending can
reduce interest
payments, but exposes the borrower to dramatic moves in the
exchange rate, as
occurred when the cap on the Swiss franc was abandoned in Jan
2015.
Most banks hedge FC risk on their loan portfolios, limiting
their direct
exposure to market movements. Consequently, the main risk is to
asset quality,
if unhedged FC borrowers are unable to service their debt when
FX rates move.
In our opinion, unsecured FC corporate and commercial
borrowings, along with FC
retail and residential mortgage loans, are most likely to be
affected by the
additional charge. But the impact will vary by country,
depending on the
prevalence of FC lending, and existing regulatory treatments.
Within the EU, we think the proposals are unlikely to
significantly raise
overall capital needs for banks. This is because in a number of
EU countries
where FC lending is common, national regulators already require
banks to hold
additional regulatory capital for these exposures.
This is the case in Poland, where FC mortgages are 100% risk
weighted and
substantial additional capital buffers have recently been
introduced for banks
with large FC mortgage books. In Romania, lenders benefit from a
sovereign
guarantee on FC mortgages extended under a 'first-time buyers'
programme,
although this practice is currently under review. Hungarian
banks have
significantly reduced their FC retail portfolios and Bulgarian
exchange rate
risks are mitigated though its local currency peg to the euro,
together with a
currency board arrangement.
Outside the EU, practices vary. In Russia and Turkey, retail
lending is
predominantly or exclusively in local currency; Fitch views this
positively
because retail customers rarely have access to foreign currency
income. However,
FC lending to corporates is significant in both countries (in
particular in
Turkey) and in part comprises exposure to companies with no
direct access to FC
revenues or other effective hedging. Russia is in the process of
introducing
additional capital charges for FC lending to corporates but such
exposures are
not subject to additional risk-weighting in Turkey.
Within Latin America, banks in countries including Peru, Costa
Rica and
Nicaragua lend extensively in FC, reflecting high levels of
dollarization in the
region. We do not generally consider FC lending risks to be
significant in the
Middle East, Africa and APAC.
A detailed analysis of the Basel Committee's proposals for
standardised credit
risk is included in Fitch's recent report, "Standardised Credit
Risk - Evolution
Over Revolution" available by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1793
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Alan Adkins,
Senior Director
Group Credit Officer - Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1702
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
