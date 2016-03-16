(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
financial
institution Jerrold Holdings Limited's (JH) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-' and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR
is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the rating of the senior
unsecured notes
issued by Jerrold FinCo plc and guaranteed by JH at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect the wholesale profile of the group's
funding, its
concentration of activities within specialised property lending
and its
associated higher arrears relative to mainstream lenders. The
ratings also
reflect JH's recent strong profitability, supported by a
positive operating
environment and stable risk control framework.
Profitability is underpinned by JH's franchise and pricing power
in particular
niche markets such as second-charge residential mortgages and
bridging loans.
Risk is well-remunerated, with wide margins and high fees
notwithstanding
present low base rates. Revenue growth is reliant on lending
volumes.
JH's funding availability has been enhanced in 2015 and 2016
with the agreement
of increased securitisation facilities to complement existing
sources of
finance. This has allowed JH to continue to extend and diversify
its maturity
profile, reducing refinancing risk, though funding remains
concentrated on the
wholesale markets. Due to its funding profile, JH's asset
encumbrance is also
high.
Asset growth since 2014 has been rapid, as the group has
deployed its increased
funding capacity to meet strong demand for new lending. However,
capitalisation
has remained adequate for the rating, supported by strong
internal capital
generation as the group has continued not to pay dividends.
Despite moderately
increasing, debt/equity remained comfortable at 2.4x at 31
December 2015,
compared with 2.2x at 30 June 2015.
Higher arrears relative to mainstream lenders are a feature of
JH's business
model, particularly in relation to pre-2011 lending, but risk is
monitored and
managed carefully on an individual loan basis, with strong
collection and
recovery policies in place. Non-performing arrears (arrears over
three months
where receipts in the last three months are less than 90% of
contractual
instalments) represented 4.3% of receivables at end-1H16 and
have been on a
consistently declining trend since their peak in 2012.
The weighted average indexed LTV of the group's total loan
portfolio at 31
December 2015 was 54.1%, providing strong buffers against asset
quality
deterioration.
JH has continued to raise corporate governance standards and
improve compliance
and risk controls with a number of recent senior management
hires, necessarily
at a time when fast growth could put pressure on its operational
and risk
management functions.
The rating of the Jerrold FinCo bond is equalised with JH's
ratings, as the bond
is guaranteed by the operating entities of the group and
reflects our
expectation of average recovery rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
JH's ratings could be downgraded in the event of a prolonged
inability to access
wholesale funding markets, a notable rise in gearing or a
material deterioration
in asset quality metrics. A downgrade could also follow further
rapid loan
growth, if this leads to a weakening of the company's risk
profile or a
significant rise in conduct and compliance costs.
The higher-risk sectors in which JH lends limit rating upside
but positive
rating action could arise from further diversification of the
group's funding
structure, if accompanied by ongoing healthy profitability and
asset quality
metrics. A material increase in available liquidity could also
be
rating-positive.
The rating of the senior unsecured notes is primarily sensitive
to movements in
JH's Long-term IDR, but could also be impacted by changes to the
institution's
capital structure or asset encumbrance levels.
