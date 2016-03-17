(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes West China
Cement Limited's
(WCC, BB-, Rating Watch Positive) weaker operations - as
reflected in the 2015
results - is outweighed by its pending takeover by Anhui Conch
Cement Company
Limited (Conch, A-/Stable). Our Rating Watch Positive on WCC is
driven by the
potential further integration between Conch and WCC, which will
be resolved once
the transaction is completed.
WCC's performance in 2015 was a reflection of the weak cement
market throughout
the year.
Its EBITDA margin narrowed to 26.6% in 2015 from 27.8% in 2014,
caused by a
lower average selling price (ASP) and production volume, which
have declined by
9% and 3% to CNY200/ton and 17 million tons, respectively. The
ASP of Shaanxi
province-wide cement declined by 8%, and production volume was
down by 4%. WCC's
market share in Shaanxi has remained unchanged. We expect WCC's
ASP and volume
to remain flat in 2016 due to the market weakness, but for the
EBITDA margin to
improve slightly due to cost-synergies deriving from the
integration with Conch.
We estimate that WCC's FFO net leverage increased to 4.2x in
2015 from 3.5x in
2014 - caused by lower profitability, high capex and longer cash
cycle. WCC
spent CNY767m in acquiring Yaowangshan Cement (a cement plant in
Shaanxi) in
November 2015. In addition, the company's cash cycle has
extended from -6 days
to 18 days, due to longer inventory and receivable days, which
increased
working-capital requirements.
WCC's credit profile in 2016 will be driven more by its pending
acquisition by
Conch. Conch acquired 16.67% of WCC for HKD1.5bn (CNY 1.2bn) in
June 2015, and
became WCC's second-largest shareholder. After that, Conch
increased its
shareholding to 21.2%, and has placed two non-executive
directors on WCC's
board. Conch announced in December 2015 that it would increase
its ownership to
51.6% by injecting four of its plants in Shaanxi into WCC. Once
the acquisition
is complete, Conch will have to make a mandatory unconditional
cash offer for
the remaining WCC shares. The acquisition was approved by the
shareholders in
January 2016, but still pending regulatory approval.
Once Conch injects its four plants in Shaanxi into WCC, WCC's
market share will
improve to 40%-50%, well above the second-place operator Jidong
Cement, which
had a 23% market share in 2015. This will significantly improve
WCC's pricing
power even in a depressed demand environment. Fitch believes the
stronger
business profile compensates for the structurally weaker demand
for cement in
the long term.
Future rating action will be determined by the degree of
integration between
Conch and WCC. If WCC continues to operate independently with
its own brand and
operational and financial management, we would be likely to
apply the bottom-up
approach of the criteria - with WCC's rating uplifted by one or
more notches.
The uplift will be higher if WCC is more integrated into Conch,
for instance, if
Conch refinances WCC's debt with its own cheaper borrowing.
