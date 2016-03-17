(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesia-based
homebuilder PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk's (BSD) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency
has also
affirmed the company's 'BB-' senior unsecured rating and the
'BB-' rating on its
outstanding USD225m 6.75% senior unsecured bond, which is due in
2020. The US
dollar bond is issued by BSD's subsidiary, Global Prime Capital
Pte Ltd, and
guaranteed by BSD.
The ratings affirmation reflects BSD's business profile as one
of the largest
Indonesian homebuilders, a strong recurring cash flow from its
granular
investment property portfolio and robust balance sheet with low
leverage. The
senior unsecured ratings reflect low subordination risk to this
debt class
because of the high coverage provided by BSD's unencumbered
assets. This is why
the senior unsecured rating is at the same level as the
Long-Term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
2015 Presales Outperformed Peers: BSD's presales increased 5%
during 2015 to
IDR6.7trn, despite weak domestic property demand. In contrast,
most domestic
peers recorded decreases in presales amid challenging
macroeconomic conditions.
However, BSD's presales were 6% lower than its own targets, as
the company
postponed three condominium launches to 2016. BSD's diversity
across property
products and price points is a key driver of its performance,
allowing the
company to adjust sales plans to match demand.
Strong Recurring Cash Flow: Investment property generated around
USD67m in
EBITDA during 2015. The company owns 18 assets, including
suburban retail malls
catering to the mass market, a mix of prime and suburban office
space and two
resort hotels. While 2015 investment property EBITDA was 15%
lower than Fitch's
expectations due to slower ramp up of some of BSD's newer
properties, overall
occupancy was strong at 95%. Asset concentration is modest, with
the five
largest assets accounting for 62% of income.
Subsidiary Owns Investment Property: Most of BSD's investment
property is held
through its 88.56% owned listed subsidiary, PT Duta Pertiwi Tbk
(DUTI). A
significant dilution in BSD's ownership of DUTI, although not
expected in the
medium term, may reduce BSD's access to DUTI's recurring cash
flow and increase
risk to BSD's creditors.
Strong Balance Sheet, Large Land Bank: BSD has a track record of
maintaining a
strong balance sheet. At the end of December 2015, its leverage,
measured as net
debt/adjusted inventory, was just 10.2%. Fitch expects leverage
to remain below
25% over the medium term. Its land bank amounted to 39.5 million
square meters
at the end of 2015. Uniquely, the title to 63% of BSD's land
bank is under the
company founders' names, an arrangement dating back to BSD's
inception. A
legally binding agreement confers the rights to developing the
land to BSD. To
be conservative, Fitch has excluded the portion of land under
the founders'
names from its leverage calculation. But it should be noted that
this agreement
has not been breached since its inception.
High Capex, Geographically Concentrated Sales: BSD expects to
spend around
IDR8trn between 2016 and 2018 on expanding its investment
property portfolio to
over 30 properties. Fitch expects execution risk to be mitigated
by the
company's track record of successfully developing similar
properties. BSD
anticipates spending a further IDR2trn on land banking annually
until 2018. In
2015, nearly 70% of BSD's presales were in within the BSD City
township in the
Serpong region outside Jakarta, but were diversified across
various residential
and commercial clusters.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions include:
- Presales of IDR6.4trn in 2016
- Cash collection cycle on development projects to remain
between two to three
years on average, in line with current trends
- Investment properties to generate around IDR1.2trn EBITDA in
2016 (2015:
IDR904bn)
- BSD to spend over IDR6trn on capex in 2016 and 2017 and around
IDR4trn on land
banking over the same period
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not expect BSD's ratings to be upgraded in
the next 24
months, given the company's evolving investment property
portfolio compared to
higher rated international peers and high capex and execution
risks related to
the investment property expansion. Over the longer-term, the
following may
result in an upgrade:
-Increased scale and granularity of the investment property
portfolio, so it
generates over USD120m, with the five largest assets accounting
for less than
50% of revenue in this segment
-Investment property EBITDA/net interest expense higher than
2.5x (2015: 2.9x)
-Leverage sustained below 30%
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Investment property EBITDA/net interest expense sustained below
1.75x
-Leverage sustained above 40%
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: At the end of 2015 BSD had IDR6.1trn of
readily available cash
against IDR7.9trn of gross debt. IDR1.8trn of debt consists of
short-term
secured working capital facilities, with a further IDR159bn of
current
maturities and capital leases. Fitch expects BSD to generate a
free cash outflow
of around IDR800bn in 2016, after factoring in capex and land
banking. The
company also has a further IDR750bn of approved but unutilised
credit facilities
outstanding.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
