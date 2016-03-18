(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Indonesia's auto sales could recover 3%-5% in 2016 on the back of an improved economic outlook and lower interest rates, which may improve consumer purchasing power. This is despite declining domestic auto sales in the first two months of 2016, which followed 18 months of consecutive sales declines. Based on the latest data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo), car and motorcycles sales declined 5% and 11% yoy to 173,000 units and 941,000 units respectively in the first two months of 2016. But this latest result is the smallest percentage decline since August 2014. Supporting a recovery, Indonesia's economic growth may be boosted by government policies, which include accelerated infrastructure spending, says Fitch. In addition, Bank Indonesia has cut its reference rate by a total of 75 bps in the past three months to 6.75% in March 2016, which would support auto loans financing. About two-thirds of car purchases in Indonesia are made using car loans. While continued weak commodity prices will dampen demand for commercial vehicles, Fitch says this could be partly offset by increased construction sector demand, as the government plans to boost infrastructure spending. However, weak commodity prices and delays in executing government spending may hinder growth. Persistently weak oil prices will affect Indonesia's two main export products, commodity-related coal and crude palm oil - also limiting price recovery. Contact: Rufina Tam Associate Director +62 21 2988 6800 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.