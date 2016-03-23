(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 23 (Fitch) Most leading personal auto insurance
underwriters
experienced deterioration in segment underwriting results in
2015, according to
a new Fitch Ratings report. A review of full year 2015 for 10
publicly traded
property/casualty insurers that breakout personal auto business
in GAAP filings
reveals an aggregate decline in underwriting profitability
despite continued
favorable premium growth.
The group of 10 accounts for approximately one-quarter of
industry personal auto
premiums and includes Berkshire Hathaway's GEICO subsidiary,
Allstate, and
Progressive, which rank number two, three, and four in market
share.
Personal auto premiums increased by 7.5% during 2015 for the
sample group, but
the aggregate combined ratio for the sample group increased by
over 2 percentage
points versus 2014 results to 97.6%. Higher loss ratios are
driven by claims
severity trends that exceed general inflation levels, and a more
recent shift
toward unfavorable claims frequency patterns.
This deterioration in results is a precursor to higher premium
rates going
forward in private passenger automobile insurance. However,
competitive forces
will continue to challenge insurers' ability to sustain rate
increases that keep
pace with or exceed future loss costs changes.
The full report, 'U.S. Personal Auto Insurance Dashboard,' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
