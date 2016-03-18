(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) The UK's 2016 budget shows that the
fixed deadline to
eliminate the deficit will increase the risk of relatively sharp
fiscal policy
adjustments towards the end of the government's term, Fitch
Ratings says. But
the government currently has some flexibility to spread the
response to a
changing economic outlook over several years.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has reduced its
growth forecasts for
the next two years by 0.3-0.4pp compared with November's Autumn
Statement. The
OBR now expects the UK economy to grow at slightly over 2% for
the rest of the
decade, more in line with Fitch's latest "Global Economic
Outlook". The OBR also
expects the level of cash GDP over the next two years will be
GBP44bn (around
2%) lower than previously assumed.
The government's fiscal mandate for a budget surplus is set to a
fixed date -
financial year 2019/20, and each year thereafter. Excluding the
Budget measures,
the OBR's lower GDP expectations would be enough to make the UK
government
mechanically miss its fiscal target and record a small deficit
rather than a
balanced budget in 2019/20.
Policy measures announced in the Budget imply a slight fiscal
loosening from the
previous stance over the next three financial years, of around
GBP2bn, or around
0.1% of GDP. All our figures are adjusted for changes in
corporation tax payment
schedules. The main loosening measures are increases in personal
allowances and
business rate relief. This near-term loosening illustrates the
government's
flexibility to smooth multi-year responses to changes in the
economic outlook,
but as the 2019/20 deadline looms room for manoeuvre may
diminish.
Additional policy tightening of around GBP8bn in net terms is
pencilled in for
2019/20, including GBP3.5bn in extra departmental spending cuts.
This would
enable the overall deficit to fall that year, according to OBR
forecasts, and
the government to meet its fiscal surplus rule. The government
has said that the
spending cuts in 2019/20 will affect current rather than capital
spending, but
more specific details will await an efficiency review.
The OBR projections imply that the public sector net debt to GDP
ratio will
start declining in 2016/17 - one year later than previously
assumed, meaning the
government will miss its supplementary fiscal target, which aims
for this ratio
to fall each year.
High public debt, set to peak at close to 90% of GDP (Maastricht
gross debt
definition), compared with an estimated 'AA' category median of
37%, remains a
key weakness for the UK's 'AA+'/Stable sovereign rating, which
we affirmed in
December.
