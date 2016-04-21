(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Irish Telecoms Dashboard 1H16 here LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its Irish Telecoms Dashboard that the telecoms market in Ireland exhibits many of the trends seen in far larger European markets, with incumbent-led investment and consumption habits, both advanced. Proximity to the UK and some cultural similarities lead to a competitive and crowded market, with competition to incumbent eir coming from large and well-funded multinational communications groups including Vodafone, Liberty Global's Virgin Media and pay-TV operator, Sky. Competition in both fixed and mobile is therefore high, and eir's network transformation and commercial regeneration have been crucial in the consistent improvement of the incumbent's business. The report covers other key trends in the sector including how retail fixed broadband market share gains continue to benefit market challengers, while mobile market conditions remain competitive despite the four- to- three player market consolidation that is now two years old. The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or at the link above. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anna Martinez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1560 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.