(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised AEGON Bank NV's Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' . The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on the bank's ultimate parent, AEGON NV (AEGON; A/Negative) ( see "Fitch Revises Aegon's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'A' " dated 15 March 2016 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS AEGON Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are underpinned by potential support from its ultimate 100% owner, AEGON. Fitch's view of support is driven by AEGON Bank's role within the group, which complements AEGON's insurance activities in the Netherlands, the bank's deep integration with the parent, common branding and reputational risks for AEGON in case of subsidiary's default. The bank's small size means its contribution to, and importance for, AEGON's overall franchise is limited, which results in the one-notch difference between the parent's and subsidiary's ratings. AEGON Bank's Short-term IDR of 'F2' is the lower of the two ratings mapping to the 'A-' Long-term IDR. This is driven by Fitch's view that given its parent is not a bank, liquidity fungibility within the group could be somewhat constrained and more dependent on the bank's liquidity management. RATING SENSITIVITIES AEGON Bank's ratings are likely to move in tandem with AEGON's ratings. AEGON Bank's ratings are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of the role of the bank in the group. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1'