(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) prudential policy outlook for 2016 reinforces Fitch Ratings' view that regulatory developments over the next two to three years will strengthen the Australian banking system. The outlook, which was released on 17 March and is driven largely by the recommendation of the 2014 Financial System Inquiry (FSI), is broadly aligned with our expectations. We continue to believe capital requirements for Australian banks will be raised, although the increase is likely to be gradual. This should enable banks to meet the new requirements through internal capital generation. APRA indicated that it will await the outcome of global changes to the Basel capital framework before finalising its approach to the FSI's recommendation that capital levels be "unquestionably strong". Consultation on this component now appears unlikely before 2017. We think that APRA's broader interpretation of "unquestionably strong", which includes other areas such as funding and liquidity, will be important in further strengthening the resilience of the system and addressing one of its key weaknesses - a reliance on offshore wholesale funding markets. This is initially likely to be addressed through Basel liquidity ratios - the liquidity coverage ratio, which is already in effect, and the net stable funding ratio on which APRA expects to begin consultation shortly - although we expect the regulator to look at the broader funding mix in the medium to long term. The outlook continues to support our view that the implementation of a strengthened resolution framework in Australia will occur only gradually - it indicates a medium-term timetable for addressing loss-absorption capacity. We expect Australia, as a G20 member, to ultimately adopt the global framework. We will address the impact on Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the Australian banks once we have greater clarity on the timetable. Other areas addressed by the outlook included the leverage ratio, which APRA has indicated will be implemented along the Basel timeframe, and revisions to the prudential framework for securitisation, which the regulator expects to finalise in 2016. Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director Financial Institutions +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Limited Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney, Australia Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research 2016 Outlook: Australian Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.