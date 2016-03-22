(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Auto Watch - March 2016 here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 22 (Fitch) China's passenger vehicle (PV) 2M16 sales growth slowed to 5.0% yoy due to deteriorating sedan demand and an early start to the 2016 Chinese New Year, says Fitch Ratings in its latest China Auto Watch report. The slowdown follows an 18.6% yoy policy-driven recovery in 4Q15, when the Chinese government cut purchase taxes for low-emissive cars. Meanwhile, China's new-energy vehicle (NEV) market has cooled down from a year-end spike after regulators stepped in to investigate whether NEV producers cheated on sale numbers for subsidies. Sedan sales dropped 12.4% in 2M16 in a sharp reversal from 3.4% yoy growth in 4Q15, but still accounted for 49% of PV total sales. Meanwhile, SUV sales soared 54.4% yoy to account for 35% of PV total sales, as Chinese consumer appetite remained strong for SUVs. The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Jing Yang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3017 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Roy Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9979 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.