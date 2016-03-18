(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the upside and
downside risks
for the ratings of Azerbaijan's AGBank (CCC/Rating Watch
Evolving; f) remain
balanced following the bank's recent announcement of a AZN100m
recapitalisation
plan.
The bank's 'CCC' Long-term Issuer Default Rating could stabilise
at its current
level or be upgraded if the recapitalisation is implemented
without any losses
being imposed on senior third-party creditors. In this case,
Fitch's decision on
whether to affirm or upgrade the rating would depend on the
agency's view of the
sufficiency of the equity support provided relative to the
bank's asset quality
problems. However, the bank's ratings could be downgraded if the
recapitalisation plan is not implemented, or is implemented in
such a way that
it effectively results in losses for some of the bank's senior
third-party
creditors.
According to AGBank's statement, equity support of AZN80m will
be injected by
early April, while the remaining AZN20m will be raised within a
year. The new
capital is to be provided partly by the bank's current
shareholders and partly
by its key clients. In deciding whether the participation of the
bank's
creditors in its recapitalisation would represent a default,
Fitch would
consider (i) whether the customers are related entities or third
parties
(Fitch's IDRs rate the risk of non-performance only on banks'
third-party,
non-government senior liabilities); and (ii) whether any
effective conversion of
deposits into equity is voluntary or involuntary.
To achieve reported compliance with minimum capital ratio
requirements, Fitch
estimates that the bank needs AZN32m of new capital. This
calculation is based
on AGBank's end-2015 statutory accounts, when it reported a
total capital ratio
of just 0.9%. However, additional pressure on the capital
position stems from
the bank's sizable unreserved non-performing loans (loans
overdue by 90 days or
more), which, including accrued interest, Fitch estimates at
AZN87m at end-2015.
On 4 February 2016, Fitch revised the Rating Watch on AGBank's
Issuer-Default
Ratings (IDRs) to Evolving from Negative following the
announcement of a
possible merger with another local bank, Demirbank (B/RWN;
b/RWN). AGBank's
Viability Rating (VR) was also then downgraded to 'f' due to its
material
capital shortfall (for details see 'Fitch Revises Rating Watch
on AGBank to
Evolving, Keeps Demir on RWN' on www.fitchratings.com). Although
the merger
plans have since been abandoned, the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE)
continues to
reflect both upside and downside risks for the bank's ratings
following the
recapitalisation announcement.
The RWN on Demir's ratings continues to reflect the potential
for the bank's
ratings to be downgraded as a result of the weakening of its
capital position
and asset quality following the devaluation of the manat in
December 2015 (see
'Fitch Keeps IBA on RWP; Takes Negative Action on 4 Other
Azerbaijani Banks',
dated 24 December 2015). Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in
2Q16 after
publication of the bank's 2015 IFRS accounts.
