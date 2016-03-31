(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: PPOs Pose Long-Term Challenge for Motor Insurers here LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that managing exposure to growing periodic payment orders (PPOs) will be a substantial challenge for UK motor insurers, placing greater importance on their asset liability management strategies. Given the extended duration of these liabilities, the proportion of reserves allocated to PPOs will grow, as each year more PPOs are added to insurers' motor books than expire. The extended duration of PPOs presents longevity, inflation and investment risks for motor insurers, which are traditionally issues for life insurers. Fitch believes that Solvency II (SII) offers assistance to motor insurers looking to manage these risks. The new regime will bring greater consistency to PPO reserving assumptions used across the sector, thus reducing the risk of some insurers materially understating their PPO liabilities. SII disclosure will also provide additional insight into insurers' exposure to PPOs. The full report, "Motor Insurers Face Growing PPO Risk But Solvency II Offers Assistance in Managing This Challenge", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Ekaterina Ishchenko Associate Director +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Graham Coutts Director +44 20 3530 1654 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.