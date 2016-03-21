(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Rating
Outlook on Agencia de Fomento do Parana S.A.'s (FP) Long-Term
National Rating to
Stable from Negative. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed FP's
long-term
National Ratings and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The Outlook
on the IDRs
remains Negative.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating actions on FP follow the same actions taken on its
controlling
shareholder, the State of Parana (EPR). The revision of the
Outlook for the
Long-Term National Rating and the affirmation of EPR's ratings
reflect its
better than previously forecast revenue generation, after the
state implemented
a tax increase approved at the end of 2014. EPR's operating
margin, according to
adjustments made by Fitch, reached 4.9%, factoring in the
adoption of a few
measures to curb expenses and improve revenues to a sustainable
level.
FP's IDRs and National ratings are equal to those of EPR,
reflecting the
expectation of institutional support from its controller. FP
belongs to EPR and
its mission is to foster the development of the region and its
399
municipalities. For this purpose, it manages state development
funds, giving
support to sectors considered strategic for the government.
Fitch considers FP
strategic for EPR, since it is part of the public policies
implemented by the
entity.
The Negative Outlook on FP IDRs also follows that of EPR, which,
in turn,
follows that of Brazil's sovereign rating. The Negative Outlook
on Brazil's IDRs
highlights the continued uncertainties and negative risks
related to the
country's economic, fiscal and political developments.
A large part of FP's credit portfolio relies on good guarantees,
given its
strong relationship with the state municipalities (responsible
for 78% of the
total portfolio) and the fact that it operates with attractive
rates. However,
despite still being good, the credit quality showed significant
deterioration in
June 2015, as a result of FP's strategy to increase the private
credit
(microcredit and financing to micro, small and medium-size
companies).
Non-performing loans (classified as D-H) increased to 3.3% in
June 2015, from
0.9% in December 2014 and require attention in view of the
deteriorated local
economic environment. Loan loss coverage has decreased strongly
and was only 64%
in June 2015, against 118% in December 2014 and 184% in 2013.
Delinquency control is key for the maintenance of FP's results,
in view of its
reduced margin. FP's profitability/net equity (6% in June 2015)
is adequate as
far as being a development agency, with interest rates charged
on credit
operations lower than those practiced by traditional
institutions in the banking
sector. Furthermore, FP operates nearly completely with its own
funds and low
leverage (net equity/total liabilities: 91%), which explains the
high return on
assets (ROA: 5.4%). According to local rules, FP cannot capture
deposits and
financial bills.
Given the low leverage, the regulatory capital ratios and
Fitch's core capital
are very high (77.1% in June 2015), without intangible assets
and subordinated
debts. FP was recapitalized with BRL150 million in 2014 after a
BRL150 million
capital withdrawal in 2013.
Rating Sensitivities
Any changes to EPR's ratings, its propensity to support FP, or
in Fitch's
evaluation of the agency's strategic importance for the
controller can result in
rating revisions.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Fitch has affirmed the following:
-- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative;
-- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
-- Support Rating at '3';
--Long-Term National Rating at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Negative;
--Short-Term National Rating at 'F1+ (bra)'.
