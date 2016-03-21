(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Omega
Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) including the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-'. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the
$350 million
senior unsecured term loan due 2021 entered into in January
2016. A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and 'BBB-' ratings are based on Omega's strong
credit metrics
(low leverage, high fixed-charge coverage and ample
liquidity) providing a
sufficient buffer against the potential effects of
tenant-related operating
headwinds. OHI focuses on skilled nursing (SNFs) and assisted
living facilities
(ALFs) wherein tenants' capacity to honor lease obligations are
closely
influenced by changes to government reimbursement and regulatory
/ licensing
risk. Operating headwinds faced by skilled nursing operators in
general have
been a focal point year-to-date after announcements related to
fourth quarter
2015 (4Q15) performance at some of the industry's largest
operators. We do not
believe these headwinds will materially affect OHI's credit,
although they could
cause the price at which OHI can issue debt and equity to become
more expensive.
LOW LEVERAGE WITH SUFFICIENT CUSHION
OHI has consistently maintained leverage between 3.9x - 5.1x
since 2011, with
leverage at 4.4x and 5x for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31,
2015. Fitch
views quarterly leverage as more meaningful than trailing 12
months for OHI
given the lack of seasonality in reported earnings and timing
effects of
acquisitions. Fitch expects leverage will remain between 4x - 5x
over the next
12-to-24 months.
Fitch's projections indicate OHI has a cushion of 0.5x - 1x to
the negative
leverage sensitivity of 5.5x. We view it as unlikely that tenant
issues could in
and of themselves cause OHI to breach the 5.5x sensitivity.
Under a simple
analysis where the rent was reduced for tenants having coverage
below 1x (7.6%
of 4Q15 ) back to 1.4x (as measured by EBITDAR), leverage would
only increase
0.2x. Were OHI to change its financial policies and operate with
leverage closer
to 5.5x, Fitch would then consider the adequacy of the cushion.
Fitch defines
leverage as debt net of readily available cash divided by
recurring operating
EBITDA.
FCC is strong for the rating at 4.2x for the year ended Dec. 31,
2015, compared
with 3.7x and 3.6x for 2014 and 2013, respectively. Fitch
expects OHI's FCC will
continue to improve, driven by contractual rental escalators and
reduced fixed
charges as the interest savings from the refinancing is
realized. Fitch defines
FCC as recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line rents
divided by total
interest incurred.
STRONG LIQUIDITY & APPROPRIATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
OHI's near-term liquidity is exceptionally strong with no debt
maturities until
2017, especially when considering these maturities can be
extended at OHI's
option to 2019. Fitch estimates OHI's sources of liquidity
(primarily capacity
under the $1.25 billion revolving credit facility due 2018,
proceeds from the
$350 million January 2016 term loan issuance and retained cash
flow from
operations) exceed uses by $900 million to $1.2 billion
depending on whether the
aforementioned extension options are exercised.
Other measures of OHI's liquidity and contingent liquidity are
also appropriate
for the 'BBB-' rating. OHI's unencumbered assets cover net
unsecured debt by
1.8x - 2.4x assuming stressed capitalization rates of 9% - 12%.
COMMONALITY OF TENANT REVENUE SOURCES MITIGATES OPERATOR
DIVERSIFICATION
BENEFITS
Fitch views skilled nursing real estate (and by extension
pure-play REITs) as
having more risk than other real estate subsectors due to the
potential for
legislative or regulatory changes (including the annual changes
to reimbursement
amounts by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services). These
unilateral
actions can impact the profitability of most tenants, thus
partially mitigating
the benefits of tenant and geographic diversification.
The start to 2016 has been eventful with weak results being
announced by some of
the largest operators. SNF margins are being pressured by
increasing coverage
under Medicare Advantage, Department of Justice investigations
potentially
influencing billing practices and pilot programs for bundled
payments and
coordinated care. We view these as long-term headwinds that
stronger operators
should be able to manage given they are fairly well-telegraphed.
Another limiting factor on the rating (but inherent to the
strategy) is OHI's
exposure to private, unrated operators, which limits the extent
to which Fitch
can assess their creditworthiness. Fitch views most for-profit
post-acute
operators to be 'B' category credits, where capacity to meet
debt obligations is
vulnerable to deterioration in the business and economic
environment. Rent
coverage, as measured by EBITDARM (EBITDAR before management
fees) and EBITDAR
were 1.8x and 1.4x, respectively, at Sept. 30, 2015, which is
comparable to
peers, consistent with prior periods and implies some cushion to
sustain annual
rental increases and/or unforeseen changes to reimbursement
rates.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for OHI include:
--Operator headwinds persist and pressure coverage levels but do
not result in
wholesale bankruptcies or rent renegotiations;
--Contractual rental escalators of 2%-2.5% per year through
2018;
--Acquisitions of $500 million per year through 2018 at 8.5% cap
rates;
--$300 million of equity being issued in both 2017 and 2018 to
fund
acquisitions. Should OHI's equity trade at levels where it is
unable or
unwilling to transact, Fitch assumes OHI would reduce
acquisition volumes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect management will operate the company
consistent with the
metrics that could otherwise result in positive momentum in
OHI's ratings and/or
Outlook, such as:
--Increased scale and diversification;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4x (leverage was 4.4x at Dec. 31, 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 4.2x for TTM).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in OHI's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirmed OHI's ratings as follows:
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1 212 908 0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 11215
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1 212 908 9161
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1 212 908 9153
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001275
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.