(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland-based
pharmaceutical company Novartis AG's (Novartis) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'AA' and its Short-term IDR
at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the unsecured rating of the notes issued
by Novartis
Finance S.A. and guaranteed by Novartis AG at 'AA'. In addition
Fitch has
assigned an unsecured rating of 'AA' to the notes issued by
Novartis Capital
Corporation and Novartis Securities Investment Ltd. These notes
are also
guaranteed by Novartis AG.
The rating affirmation reflects Novartis' strong competitive
position as a
leading player in the global pharmaceutical industry,
underpinned by its wide
product and geographical diversification. Rating headroom,
however, has been
reduced by cash outflows associated with a recent portfolio
reorganisation and
shareholder returns, in addition to lower profitability as a
result of new drug
launches and a weaker performance at Alcon, its eye-care
business. Nevertheless,
the ratings remain supported by strong cash flow generation and
deleveraging
ability.
Fitch expects Novartis to continue its cautious capital
allocation, prioritising
drug launches and restructuring over transformational
acquisitions and/or
accelerating shareholder returns in the near-term, which
underpins the Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Headroom Reduced
The completion of the group's share buyback programme (USD9bn
over 2014/15) and
the net cash outflows associated with the portfolio
reorganisation (USD7.6bn)
have increased financial leverage, leading to a reduction of
rating headroom at
the 'AA' level. As expected by Fitch funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net
leverage at end-2015 increased to 1.4x (from 0.6x at end-2014)
and our rating
case expects it to remain close to the 1.5x downgrade
sensitivity over the next
18 months before improving thereafter. However we project FFO
fixed charge cover
to remain healthy at more than 13x over the four-year rating
horizon, which is
comfortable for the rating.
Strong FFO; Conservative Capital Allocation
Fitch estimates an average annual FFO generation of more than
USD13.5bn and a
free cash flow (FCF) margin trending towards 7% over the next
four years,
supporting financial flexibility at the current rating level.
Despite the
currently elevated financial risk profile and reduced rating
headroom, we
believe Novartis will continue its cautious capital allocation
prioritising the
successful execution of drug launches and restructuring efforts.
The Stable
Outlook therefore assumes a continuation of a disciplined
capital allocation
approach in line with communicated financial policies.
Drug Launches Mitigate High Sales-At-Risk
Loss of exclusivity on two key blockbuster drugs pushed
'sales-at-risk' as
defined by Fitch close to 20% of 2015 sales, which is high
relative to peers and
rating level. Such high sales-at-risk is, however, mitigated by
two key drug
launches, which we believe will achieve blockbuster sales within
two to three
years and compensate expected loss of revenue. During this
transitional period,
we expect soft pharmaceutical margins to persist, as mature,
high-margin
products are replaced with new drugs requiring upfront launch
investment and
dedicated marketing to achieve peak sale projections.
Accelerated Restructuring to Protect Margins
Fitch estimates group EBITDA margin to modestly improve from the
current level
of 29% by 2018. To protect profitability at group level and in
view of the
structural changes affecting the pharma division and softer
Alcon performance,
Novartis has launched an efficiency programme aimed at saving
3%-4% of costs
each year or USD1bn per year by 2020.
Strong R&D Pipeline
The ratings are supported by Novartis' solid competitive
position as a leading
player in the global pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare
industry. We
believe wide geographical and product diversification helps the
company to
mitigate the effect of the government's cost-containment
measures and
patent-expiry risk in individual countries.
Novartis has demonstrated sound R&D productivity, by obtaining
regulatory
approval for two potential blockbusters in 2015 in addition to
being the first
company to launch a biosimilar into the emerging US biosimilar
market. Fitch,
however, expects a slowdown in late-stage product pipeline until
2017 as the
company focuses on projects in earlier development stages.
Positive Sector Trends
Fitch views fundamentals in the pharma- and healthcare sectors
as positive, with
growing access to healthcare globally, an ageing population, an
increase of
chronic diseases, as well as innovation in specialist
treatments. Nevertheless,
the focus on delivering value to patients and healthcare systems
will accelerate
the industry wide review of pricing models in favour of
performance-based pay.
Fitch believes Novartis is well-positioned to drive this
industry trend towards
outcome-based pricing models as seen in the recent Entresto
pricing negotiations
in the US or for its specialist drug Gilenya in the UK.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch assesses Novartis' liquidity as strong with cash and
marketable securities
at USD4.5bn at end-2015 (as defined by Fitch including current
accounts and
short-term investments of less than three months). Together with
access to
undrawn committed bank facilities of USD6bn, serving as
commercial paper (CP)
backup liquidity and maturing in 2020, this comfortably covers
short-term debt
maturities of USD5.6bn, of which around USD1.1bn is related to
drawings under CP
programmes. In addition the group's debt is not subject to
financial covenants.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Sales over the four year rating case are expected to grow by
CAGR3.5%, with all
three core divisions - Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, and Alcon -
contributing to
projected growth.
-EBITDA margins to improve towards 31% (end-2015: 29%) as
restructuring measures
are implemented and recent product launches mature. Fitch
currently sees more
room for further margin advancement beyond these assumptions.
-R&D expense unchanged at 18% of sales
-Moderate working capital profile; however, potentially weakened
in the short
term by product launches.
-FCF margin trending towards 7% (end-2015: 4.1%) over the
four-year rating
horizon.
-FX volatility (CHF, EUR, and EM exposure) resulting in
continued FX translation
risks.
-An annual bolt-on acquisition basket of USD2.5bn with larger
M&A treated as
event risk; no material share buybacks other than allowing to
compensate
dilution (at USD500m p.a.), and a progressive dividend policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-Further operating weaknesses reflected in sales or profit
margin attrition
post-2016, major debt-financed acquisitions or share buybacks
resulting in
FFO-adjusted net leverage greater than 1.5x or FCF margin below
6% on a
sustained basis
-FFO net fixed charge cover below 13x on a sustained basis
Given Novartis' low rating headroom, Fitch views the possibility
of a positive
rating action as unlikely over the rating horizon. In future, we
see potential
upgrades capped at one notch, in line with Fitch's guidelines
for the global
pharmaceutical sector. Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
-FFO-adjusted net leverage no greater than 0.5x on a sustained
basis
-FFO net fixed charge cover of 20x or above on a sustained basis
-Further progress towards implementing the current strategic
repositioning,
translating into sustained profitability improvement
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Quentin Dumouilla
Analyst
+44 203 530 1790
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001319
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.