(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) China Overseas Land & Investment
Limited's (COLI,
A-/Stable) is in a strong position to benefit from increased
demand in property
upgrades due to a strong brand and its presence in China's
high-growth economic
zones around the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai
Rim and the
northern and western regions, says Fitch Ratings.
This follows the release of the company's 2015 annual results,
which were in
line with Fitch's expectations and support the Chinese property
developer's
ratings.
Fitch says COLI's EBITDA margin is likely to remain strong at
around 25%-27%,
compared with 27.5% in 2015, despite challenging market
conditions where
industry margins fell to between 20%-25% from 30% in previous
years.
Fitch expects the ratio of contracted sales-to-total debt to
remain around
1.2x-1.3x in the next 18-24 months, and leverage to revert to
its previous level
of around 15%-20% in 2017, from 5.3% in 2015. In addition, COLI
has one of the
lowest borrowing costs among Chinese homebuilders, with a
weighted-average
borrowing cost of 4.23% as of end-2015 compared with 4.45% in
2014. Its low
funding costs result from access to offshore bond and loan
markets, and its
state-owned enterprise status - which improves access to
domestic funding.
COLI reported solid performance in 2015, with strong contracted
sales growth of
28% to HKD180.6bn, meeting its target. Contracted sales by gross
floor area rose
28% to 12.6 million sq m, while the average selling price for
contracted sales
decreased 4% to HKD14,333 per sq m. The company had a steady
profit margin of
28%.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for COLI,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Upgrades
China Overseas Land
to 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 18 December 2015 and available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.