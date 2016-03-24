(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) China Overseas Land & Investment Limited's (COLI, A-/Stable) is in a strong position to benefit from increased demand in property upgrades due to a strong brand and its presence in China's high-growth economic zones around the Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim and the northern and western regions, says Fitch Ratings. This follows the release of the company's 2015 annual results, which were in line with Fitch's expectations and support the Chinese property developer's ratings. Fitch says COLI's EBITDA margin is likely to remain strong at around 25%-27%, compared with 27.5% in 2015, despite challenging market conditions where industry margins fell to between 20%-25% from 30% in previous years. Fitch expects the ratio of contracted sales-to-total debt to remain around 1.2x-1.3x in the next 18-24 months, and leverage to revert to its previous level of around 15%-20% in 2017, from 5.3% in 2015. In addition, COLI has one of the lowest borrowing costs among Chinese homebuilders, with a weighted-average borrowing cost of 4.23% as of end-2015 compared with 4.45% in 2014. Its low funding costs result from access to offshore bond and loan markets, and its state-owned enterprise status - which improves access to domestic funding. COLI reported solid performance in 2015, with strong contracted sales growth of 28% to HKD180.6bn, meeting its target. Contracted sales by gross floor area rose 28% to 12.6 million sq m, while the average selling price for contracted sales decreased 4% to HKD14,333 per sq m. The company had a steady profit margin of 28%. For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and sensitivities for COLI, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Upgrades China Overseas Land to 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 18 December 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.