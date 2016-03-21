(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) This rating action commentary
replaces the
version published on 16 March 2016 to correct the amount of
Garant's assets. The
correct version is as follows:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Garant Versicherungs
Aktiengesellschaft Vienna's
(Garant) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of
support, if
needed, for Garant from its parent, the Belgian state-owned
credit insurer,
Delcredere Ducroire. Fitch considers Garant as strategically
'very important' to
Delcredere Ducroire, under its insurance methodology. Combined
with what Fitch
views as the strong creditworthiness of Delcredere Ducroire,
this has led to the
rating being notched up by three levels from Garant's standalone
rating of
'BBB-'. Garant is a small specialist underwriter in the credit
single risk
insurance and is 95.6%-owned by Delcredere Ducroire.
The stand-alone rating reflects Garant's strong capitalisation,
adequate
reserving and extensive reinsurance coverage. Offsetting these
positive rating
factors are Garant's limited market position due to the small
size of the
insurer, volatility in profitability and its concentrated risk
profile.
Based on the company's 2015 unaudited annual results, Garant's
premiums grew 2%
on a gross basis and 17% on a net basis, which is a moderate
deceleration from
the growth of prior years. The faster growth on a net basis was
driven by higher
premium retention. The insurer's net income (before the release
of the
equalisation reserve) improved to EUR144,000 in 2015 from
EUR85,000 in 2014.
This improvement was supported by a substantial strengthening of
investment
income, with the investment yield growing to 1.7% from 0.7%
during the same
period. However, the underwriting result was negative for the
first time since
2011.
Garant's combined ratio deteriorated to 105.1% in 2015 from
98.4% in 2014
(five-year average 96.4% in 2011-2015). The combined ratio was
largely impacted
by the worsening of the loss ratio to 64.4% in 2015 from 48.2%
in 2014 (or to
71% from 54% excluding recoveries). Garant attributed the
deterioration largely
to the inwards business, while the core primary portfolio has
not demonstrated
country-wide or sector-specific claims. The insurer managed to
achieve some
reduction in commission and administrative expenses to offset
the pressure of
the worsened loss ratio, which Fitch views positively.
Fitch regards Garant's capitalisation as strong, based on a
regulatory Solvency
I ratio that was 4.7x the required minimum at end-2015.
The company's reinsurance programme provides high coverage
through quota share,
extensive loss reinsurance coverage as well as through a stop
loss cover. Fitch
considers the company's reinsurance programme as a major
supportive factor of
its rating and does not expect material changes to the current
reinsurance
programme.
Garant had total assets of EUR81.2m at end-2015 (end-2014:
EUR79.1m). Gross
written premiums in 2015 were EUR37.6m (2014: EUR36.7m) of which
EUR21.2m (2014:
EUR22.7m) was ceded to reinsurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although unlikely in the short- to medium-term, a change in
Fitch's opinion of
Garant's strategic importance to Delcredere Ducroire to 'core'
from 'very
important' could lead to an upgrade as Fitch views the parent's
credit quality
as higher than that of Garant on a standalone basis.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
deterioration of
Delcredere Ducroire's credit quality, an adverse change to
Fitch's view of
Garant's 'very important' strategic status, deterioration of
Garant's standalone
credit profile through a lower solvency level at below 400%
(2015: 472.3%) or a
sustained worsening of the combined ratio to materially above
100%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahsa Delgoshaei
Associate Director
+49 69 768076243
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 35301394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
