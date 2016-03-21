(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mozambique's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B',
its Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'B' and its Country Ceiling at 'B' and
removed them from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that Fitch believes makes it
inappropriate
for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update
the rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Mozambique is 29 April 2016, but Fitch believes that
developments in
Mozambique warrant such a deviation from the calendar and the
rationale for this
is laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The removal of all ratings from RWN and the Negative Outlook on
Mozambique's
reflect the following key rating drivers and their relative
weights:
HIGH
The removal of the RWN follows the announcement on 17 March of
the final terms
of the debt exchange to holders of outstanding bonds issued by
state-owned
Empresa Mocambicana de Atum (EMATUM). The offer seeks to
exchange USD697m in
outstanding government- guaranteed liabilities (6.305% coupon,
twice yearly
amortising and 2020 maturity date) for a 10.5% coupon,
back-loaded bullet
sovereign bond maturing in 2023. Bondholders have until 29 March
to agree to the
offer.
Under Fitch's Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) criteria, the final
exchange offer
does not constitute a DDE. Although there is potentially a
material reduction in
terms compared with the original contractual terms, primarily
because of the
maturity extension, the agency does not consider the exchange to
be necessary to
avoid a traditional payment default on the guaranteed EMATUM
bond. Both criteria
would need to apply in order for the debt restructuring to be
classified as a
DDE under our criteria.
Although Mozambique's credit profile has weakened over the past
year, Fitch
believes that the country would have the capacity and
willingness to continue
servicing the outstanding EMATUM liabilities.
Even as external debt servicing costs have doubled in nominal
terms since the
start of EMATUM repayments in September 2015, Mozambique has
maintained fairly
low debt-servicing commitments, reflecting the still highly
concessional nature
of the debt stock (around 70% of total debt). According to
Fitch's calculations,
total public debt service reached 2.6% of GDP in 2015, versus
5.3% for the 'B'
median. Similarly, interest payments accounted for only 4.8% of
revenue in 2015,
compared with 15.4% in Zambia and 30.6% in Ghana.
Importantly, the IMF continues to judge the risk of debt
distress as moderate,
in spite of the 33% depreciation of the exchange rate in the
past year (85% of
total public debt is external and denominated in foreign
currency) and the sharp
fall in foreign reserves (from USD3bn at end-2014 to USD1.84bn
in mid-March
2016). Moreover, the authorities' decision to seek an 18-month
standby credit
facility (SCF) with the IMF in December 2015 highlights a
commitment to policy
reform, including ongoing fiscal consolidation, improvements in
debt management,
monetary policy adjustment and structural reforms. This should
help to procure
ongoing multilateral and bilateral debt, in turn, lessening the
risks of a
fiscal and/or balance of payments crisis.
MEDIUM
The assignment of the Negative Outlook highlights the
deterioration in key
credit metrics since our last full review in November 2015, in
particular in
terms of rising public debt levels and a weaker external
position. Fitch now
estimates gross general government debt (GGGD) at 73% of GDP in
2015, compared
with 61% in our previous review and a 16.4pp increase from 2014,
in large part
as a result of the depreciation of the metical. Further currency
weakness is
likely to push the GGGD/GDP ratio to over 80% this year, despite
a projected
narrowing in the fiscal deficit. This compares with a B median
average of 52%.
Any delays in fiscal consolidation would constitute downside
risks to our
forecast.
The fall in commodity prices has taken a toll on Mozambique's
external finances,
primarily via lower capital inflows. Foreign direct investment
flows for gas,
mining and other resource extraction sectors have traditionally
been the main
source of funding for the very large current account deficit,
but net foreign
direct investments (FDI) fell by close to 10pp in 2015, to an
estimated 19.5% of
GDP. Even as the current account deficit is expected to shrink
in the short-term
(reflecting import compression in both goods and services and a
weaker exchange
rate), a worsening investment outlook will maintain pressure on
FX reserves in
2016. Fitch forecasts FX reserves coverage (in terms of current
account
payments) to fall to 2.7 months this year, below the 'B' median
of 3.6 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Mozambique's ratings will be formally reviewed again on 29 April
2016, in line
with Fitch's published calendar. The review will consider the
following factors
that could lead to a downgrade:
- Worsening public and external debt dynamics.
-Deterioration in the level and/or expected trajectory of
foreign exchange
reserve coverage.
-Commodity price changes that jeopardise the development of the
LNG sector and
erode external debt sustainability.
The following factors could lead to the Outlook being revised to
Stable:
- Fiscal consolidation leading to a decline in government
debt/GDP.
-Improved investor confidence in the development of natural
resource sectors
leading to a stronger external position.
-Effectively tackling structural weaknesses, including improving
the business
environment and providing stable growth to lift income per
capita.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the debt exchange offer will go ahead as
proposed.
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices to average USD35/bl in 2016 and
USD45/bl by 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Alternkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1151
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mozambique - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Distressed Debt Exchange (pub. 12 Jun 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001280
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.