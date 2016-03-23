(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) The proposed law allowing retail
mortgage borrowers to
return real estate collateral to banks in exchange for writing
off their loans
could disrupt the Romanian banking sector's improving
performance, says Fitch
Ratings.
The proposed law, which is subject to Parliamentary review in
coming weeks,
would apply to new and outstanding retail mortgage-backed loans
under
EUR150,000. Over 99% of Romanian mortgage borrowers fall under
this threshold.
We believe the law would be negative for bank performance on
several fronts if
passed in its current form. Retail mortgage lending could come
under pressure as
banks tighten their lending criteria and require higher down
payments to protect
themselves against potential weakened credit discipline.
In addition, the Prima Casa first-time buyer programme, the main
driver of
retail lending since the crisis, would likely be terminated. The
impact could
potentially be substantial as about 20% of total retail loans
have been made
under the programme since it was launched in 2009. Retail
mortgages under the
Prima Casa programme require a low 5% down payment and the state
guarantees 50%
of the loan. But the draft law appears to raise doubts about
enforceability of
the government guarantee and would likely signify the end of
this popular
programme.
The draft law may create higher incentives for borrowers to use
the debt/asset
swap default. But, overall, we do not expect a high take-up rate
of the
debt/asset swap option among retail customers who are
owner-occupiers and
current on repayments and neither do we expect a significant
deterioration in
asset quality in the event that the debt/asset swap is
introduced. Sector
non-performing exposures, as defined by the European Banking
Authority, reached
13.6% at end-2015.
But there is some tail risk. If real estate prices were to
decline, borrowers
with loans extended under Prima Casa, where LTV ratios are
typically high, might
become more tempted to use the swap option. Depressed real
estate prices - which
might occur if banks were to restrict the flow of new credit
available for
mortgage loans - would also affect the value of other collateral
held by banks,
potentially leading to additional loan impairment charges and
pressure on
earnings.
Capital ratios could also come under pressure given a likely
increase in
risk-weighted assets, as banks would no longer benefit from
capital relief on
Prima Casa loans. Sector capitalisation would however still
remain comfortable,
given a total capital adequacy ratio of 17.5% at end-2015.
Romanian banks, including the subsidiaries of Erste Bank,
Societe Generale,
Raiffeisen and UniCredit, voiced concern about the proposals.
Nervousness
already triggered a tightening of lending standards, with
several large banks
announcing increases in down payment requirements on mortgage
loans to 35% from
a current 15% average for standard retail local currency
mortgage loans.
Our outlook for the sector is stable but this could come under
pressure in the
event of asset quality deterioration, resulting in increased
stress on capital.
Additional information on the outlook for the sector is
contained in a report,
available by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Sandra Hamilton
Director
Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ioana Sima
Analyst
Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1736
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
