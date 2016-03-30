(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 29 (Fitch) Hong Kong banks' exposure
to mainland
China is declining but remains a significant concentration and
key risk for the
sector, says Fitch Ratings. The territory's deep financial and
trade linkages
with the mainland supported high growth rates over the previous
decade, but will
translate into continued deceleration in economic growth
alongside China's own
deceleration. This will mean loan impairments should rise
gradually, with
China-related credit quality remaining a key area to watch for
Hong Kong banks
in 2016.
Fitch expects Hong Kong banks' mainland China exposure (MCE) to
decline further
in 2016, in line with decelerating demand growth in cross-border
lending and
trade finance. Our outlook on banks' ratings and the broader
sector are both
stable, due largely to Fitch's view that banks will maintain
solid fundamentals
amid tight regulation despite cyclical loan deterioration and
weakening
profitability. The Outlook on the Sovereign rating is also
stable, reflecting
Hong Kong's credible policy framework and exceptionally strong
sovereign and
external balance sheets.
But event risk remains a key sensitivity for both the economy as
a whole and the
banking sector specifically. A sudden and sharp slowdown of
mainland China's
economy could be highly disruptive to Hong Kong, while not our
core scenario.
Banks' 2015 results thus far show a gradual but not dramatic
deterioration in
China-related asset quality from a very low base. Fitch
estimates that the
China-related NPL ratio will rise to about 1.5%-2.0% by
end-2016, up from 0.8%
at end-September according to data from the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority.
More broadly, Hong Kong's extensive economic and financial
linkages with China
pose challenges. The potential for risks from China's ongoing
adjustment and
rebalancing to spill over to Hong Kong have been the main
constraint to the
territory achieving a 'AAA' rating. Real GDP growth has fallen
to 1.9% yoy in
4Q15 from 2.5% a year earlier, with slowing growth in China
translating into
weaker exports, visitor volumes and retail sales in Hong Kong.
Fitch forecasts
Hong Kong's GDP growth to fall to 1.6% in 2016. Nonetheless,
Fitch acknowledges
Hong Kong's China links offer opportunities as well as risks for
the territory
in the longer term.
Fitch assessed the risks associated with Hong Kong banks'
mainland China
exposure in its latest Fitch Wire + report "Hong Kong's China
Exposure is Down
But Remains a Significant Risk" published on 30 March. The
report is available
to subscribers by clicking the link above or at
www.fitchratings.com.
