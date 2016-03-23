(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Watch - March 2016 here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 23 (Fitch) Credit easing, lower down-payments and tax cuts fuelled 20% and 23% yoy growth in contracted sales in China's housing market in the first two months of 2016, respectively. Demand was strong from Tier 1 and some Tier 2 cities, Fitch Ratings says in its latest China Property Watch. Two thirds of the 70 major cities reported new home-price increases in February 2016, led by Shenzhen and Shanghai, which were up 4% and 3% month-on-month, respectively. The gross floor area sold exceeded the amount started, despite signs of bottoming out in new-home construction. Most Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported strong contracted sales growth yoy in January and February 2016. Chinese developers' onshore bond issuance surged almost five-fold yoy, in contrast to shrinking offshore issuance. The full report "China Property Watch - March 2016" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Shuncheng Zhang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3039 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Su Aik Lim Senior Director + 852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.