HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 23 (Fitch) Credit easing, lower
down-payments and tax
cuts fuelled 20% and 23% yoy growth in contracted sales in
China's housing
market in the first two months of 2016, respectively. Demand was
strong from
Tier 1 and some Tier 2 cities, Fitch Ratings says in its latest
China Property
Watch.
Two thirds of the 70 major cities reported new home-price
increases in February
2016, led by Shenzhen and Shanghai, which were up 4% and 3%
month-on-month,
respectively. The gross floor area sold exceeded the amount
started, despite
signs of bottoming out in new-home construction.
Most Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders reported strong contracted
sales growth
yoy in January and February 2016. Chinese developers' onshore
bond issuance
surged almost five-fold yoy, in contrast to shrinking offshore
issuance.
The full report "China Property Watch - March 2016" is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
